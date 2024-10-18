Obituaries

CARUANA CURRAN – PAUL CARUANA CURRAN, BA, LL.D., MA (Birm.), at the age of 73, went to meet the Risen Lord and to walk in paths of glory with the angels and those he loved the most, his father Judge Maurice Caruana Curran (d 2015), his mother Kate, née Gatt (d 1976) and his dearly beloved sister Louise (d 1968). He leaves to grieve his sad loss his sister Simone and her husband Kenneth Mizzi, his three nephews Matthew Mizzi and his wife Ludovica, Simon Mizzi and Francesca Diacono, Jonathan Mizzi and his wife Sara, and their children, Paul’s grand nephews and nieces, Sebastian, Maya, Beatrice, Olivia, Oliver, and baby Rafael, and Cettina Caruana Curran, second wife of his father Maurice and her children Stefan and Lucienne Meilak, and Erika Vella, his cousins both in Malta and in the US, and numerous friends and relatives. Paul has left a void nobody else can fill. Mass to celebrate Paul’s life will be held today, Friday, October 18, at 1.30pm at St Julian’s parish church. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to Caritas Malta. May he rest in peace.

FALZON. On October 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, GERALD, of Santa Luċija, aged 94, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Geraldine and her husband Noel Ellul, Mario and his wife Nancy, Norbert and his wife Natalie, and Denise, his grandchildren Janine and Marcel, Elise and Richard, Lara and Thomas, Ariane, Mark and Theresa, Marya and Eman, Francesca, Gianluca, his great-grandchildren Giulia, Luigi and Estelle, his sister Josephine, his brother Saviour and his wife Mildred, his in-laws Amy Micallef and Pat Hibberd, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, October 19, at 8.15am, for St Pius X parish church, Santa Luċija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to a charitable institution will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Villa Messina, Rabat, and Mater Dei Hospital for their dedicated care.

JONES. On October 15, at St Vincent de Paul residence, ANYHONY, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Antoinette, their two sons Malcolm and Ian, their wives Alexandra and Sarah and his cherished granddaughters Alba, Sienna and Amber. The Mass celebrating his life will be held on Monday, October 21, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

In Memoriam

CAUCHI – Dr ALFRED CAUCHI, BSc., MD. Unfading and most loving memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 35th anniversary of his demise. O Lord, grant him eternal peace. Victor, Maria, Emily and Ena (Tommy’s widow).

RUGGIER – ISABELLA. In loving memory of our caring and devoted Nanny. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Angela, Philip, Sandra and Steven.

In Memoriam ROBERT ARRIGO In loving memory of our dear brother on the second anniversary of his passing away. Sorely missed by his sisters Joanna, Angela and Veronica and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers May he rest in peace

