A former police sergeant and a gym owner accused of leaking confidential information about police raids and bribery were both granted bail on Tuesday.

Cherise Camilleri, 28, a former member of the Drug Squad, stands accused of leaking sensitive information. She was arraigned in November and remanded in custody.

During the same month, Rudd Buhagiar, 30, a self-employed gym owner from Marsascala, was charged with bribing Camilleri, association in a criminal organisation, complicity in drug trafficking, and possession of cannabis under circumstances denoting that it was not solely for personal use.

Both are pleading not guilty. Proceedings on Tuesday were held behind closed doors.

Both Camilleri and Buhagiar were granted bail under various conditions, including signing a bail book at a police station twice a day, depositing €20,000 each and a personal guarantee of €100,000 each.

AG lawyers Kevin Valletta and Maria Francesca Spiteri are prosecuting together with Inspectors Christina Delia and Lydon Zammit. Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Frank Anthony Tabone are defence counsel for Camilleri. Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene’ Darmanin were defence counsel for Buhagiar.