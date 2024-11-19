The Balzan local council is “deeply concerned” and “disappointed” that it has taken Enemalta and the Water Services Corporation seven months to install a substation and lay new water pipes.

In a statement on Tuesday, the council said that it had initially been told that these works would be completed in the duration of a few weeks. However; it said that seven months have passed since then and several streets in the heart of the locality remain in disarray due to the ongoing works.

The streets impacted are Triq Balaguer, Triq l-Annunzjata, Triq it-Tliet Knejjes, Triq Mons. F. X. Zahra and Triq Sigismondo Dimech.

“It is clear that work is sadly still a long way from being ready. Meanwhile, residents are having to suffer the consequences of manifest inconvenience and at times physical danger,” the council said.

Saying it has no interest in turning the issue into a “political ping pong battle” but is urging the authorities to complete the works in the shortest timeframe possible and ensure that the work done is up to scratch.

“This appeal is in the best interest of residents who rightfully expect a return to normality,” they said.