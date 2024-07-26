It doesn't get any faster or high-octane than the world of Formula 1… and this adrenaline and excitement has attracted fans - and partnerships - from all over the world from the get-go. There's no denying that this is one of the biggest money sports across the globe, and, as such, teams need to attract big-name sponsorship deals to keep them competitive.

One of the biggest new title sponsorships during the 2024 Formula 1 season is between Stake, the world-famous online casino and sportsbook, and the big-name F1 team, Sauber. This is a massive move for both: the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology with the thrills of Formula 1 racing.

A cutting-edge collaboration

Swiss motorsport team Sauber excited the whole racing world by announcing a complete rebrand for the 2024-2025 F1 season and confirmed that crypto casino and sports betting platform Stake will be its new title sponsor for the next two seasons.

This news came hot on the heels of Alfa Romeo's decision not to renew its partnership with the F1 team for the 2024 F1 season. Before this, the team competed under the name Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake - or, as it was more commonly referred to, just Alfa Romeo, although it was still fully operated by Sauber.

From this season onward, Sauber will race as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber - thanks to the content streaming platform Kick becoming a co-title sponsor.

An exciting step into the F1 world

There's a lot at 'stake' this year - with both parties looking to make this season one to remember. Team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi said of the news, "Last season marked the beginning of Stake's journey in Formula 1. Their new role as the headline sponsor of Stake F1 Team represents an exciting and natural progression on this path."

Indeed, last season was a good start for Stake in the F1 season. Not only did it manage to expand its customer base by attracting new F1 fans to the online crypto sports betting site, but Formula 1 also attracted an even bigger audience thanks to the Stake collaboration. And that’s just gone up to the next level.

Big changes ahead

Before this season, Alfa Romeo was the team's main title sponsor, lasting from the 2019 season until the end of the 2023 season, but there were big changes afoot.

As well as getting Stake.com on board as the title sponsor, other big-name sponsors are also in on the action, including the German sportswear brand Puma, Thai beer brand Singha, and the world-renowned electronics company Mitsubishi Electric.

However, not everything is changing. The new Stake F1 Team has chosen to stay with its former driver lineup of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu for the foreseeable future.

Last season, the team managed to finish in ninth place out of ten in the F1 Constructors' Championship - and there's no doubt that they're looking to ramp it up a gear in the next few years.

A change of gear

Sauber has been a name in the world of F1 for over 20 years, first hitting the scene in 1993 and, whilst there have been plenty of changes in this time, it currently uses Ferrari engines. However, there's another big change in store for the team as Audi looks set to take over the team's engine production with the introduction of new regulations in 2026. Although Audi currently holds a minority stake in Sauber, they are hesitant to become a title partner before they have fully entered F1 as an engine producer - which means that it's likely that Audi won’t become Sauber's title partner until at least 2026.

About Stake

If you're unfamiliar with the world of crypto gambling and sports betting, then it stands to reason that you might not know too much about Sauber's new partner. Stake is a hugely successful online gambling platform that has led the industry into the world of cryptocurrencies.

It has been around since 2017 but has grown massively - offering casino games and sports betting to a global audience. Certainly, it's already well-known in the online gambling industry, but with this collaboration, it looks as though things are going to get even bigger as it opens up to the world of F1 - potentially becoming the number one Formula 1 betting platform.

A mutually beneficial partnership

The partnership between Stake and Sauber looks set to benefit both parties - bringing the global popularity of Formula 1 to Stake's door. What's more, Formula 1, known for its technological innovation and thrilling races, is the perfect platform for the technologically advanced company Stake to connect with an even bigger audience.

Obviously, the main objective of this partnership for Stake is to increase its brand visibility. By partnering with Sauber, Stake now has access to millions more fans—both at the races and through all the media it attracts.

Moreover, with Formula 1 having such a global fan base and races held on all different continents—Europe, America, Asia, and Australia—this partnership means that Stake will be able to tap into new markets that it has never reached before.

However, Sauber also reaps the benefits, with financial support that can lead to investment in even better technology - meaning even better car performance. Everyone's a winner!

There is no doubt that as the 2024 season unfolds, this partnership will create more and more exciting new opportunities and experiences for fans and stakeholders alike - and maybe, just maybe, they'll even be able to stake a claim to the winner's podium!

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/