Delta (Malta) Ltd, a prominent manufacturer of high-performance power supplies, has announced a strategic collaboration with AIVHY Ltd and OpenIIoT Ltd to fully integrate Industry 4.0 technologies into its Malta-based production facility. This partnership sets a new standard for industrial operations in Malta and positions Delta as a forward-thinking leader in the European manufacturing sector.

As a subsidiary of the globally respected Delta Elektronika, Delta (Malta) Ltd has built its reputation on delivering reliable, precision-engineered power solutions to industries ranging from aerospace and automotive to telecommunications and renewable energy. With this collaboration, Delta aims to utilize the expertise of AIVHY Ltd, specialists in Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions, and OpenIIoT Ltd, developers of cutting-edge industrial automation technologies.

“At Delta, we’re not just focused on performance metrics - we’re equally committed to our people and their happiness at workplace. By automating repetitive tasks we are creating a more fulfilling and attractive environment for our team,” said Aaron Azzopardi, Managing Director of Delta (Malta) Ltd. “Our shift to an Industry 4.0-enabled facility will boost efficiency while aligning with global sustainability goals. Reducing waste, improving energy use, and cutting our environmental impact are at the core of our commitment to responsible growth, strengthening our appeal to partners and clients around the world.”

Robbert Brand, Founder of AIVHY Ltd and Co-Founder of OpenIIoT Ltd, highlighted: "Innovation should be accessible and achievable. This is why we craft our solutions meticulously to address the unique needs of each client.

With AIVHY’s innovation strategies, OpenIIoT’s cutting-edge technology, and Delta's amazing and forward thinking team, Delta is set to become Malta’s leading Industry 4.0-enabled facility. This transformation will be powered by advanced data intelligence, smart automation, AI, and seamless digital integration, positioning Delta as a leader among Europe’s foremost Industry 4.0 pioneers.”

Transforming manufacturing with Industry 4.0

The collaboration is aimed at developing Delta’s Malta site into a showcase of smart manufacturing. By integrating fine-grained data, smart automation, and deep digital integration, the factory will become a true Industry 4.0-enabled facility.

Key benefits of this transformation include:

Real-Time Insight and Control: The factory will achieve transparency and efficiency, with real-time insights into processes and metrics. This will allow Delta to identify waste, bottlenecks, and inefficiencies, and to understand their financial impact, enabling precise, data-driven decisions.

Centralized Data Structure: All systems will be connected into a Unified Namespace (UNS), ensuring that data is instantly available for analysis, machine learning, and AI applications. This integration streamlines data-driven decision-making, eliminating the need for time-consuming data cleaning.

Paperless Processes: The adoption of smart vision systems, sensors, and user-friendly apps will automate administrative tasks, reducing reliance on traditional paperwork. This shift towards digital processes will streamline operations, making them more efficient and reliable.

Full Traceability: By integrating systems such as ERP, Quality and planning systems with the shop floor, Delta will achieve smart stock management and full traceability. Automated processes will provide real-time visibility into inventory and supplier statuses, ensuring that production runs smoothly and efficiently.

Explore the future of Industry 4.0

For industries interested in understanding how Industry 4.0 can enhance their operations and provide a competitive edge, this transformation offers a practical example of what’s achievable with the right technology and approach. To learn more about how this can benefit your organization, contact us at info@aivhy.com.

Delta (Malta) Ltd is a manufacturer based in Malta, manufacturing most excellent power supplies that are well known for their reliability, quality and remarkable consistency in their output. Delta (Malta) Ltd is part of Delta Elektronica, based in the Netherlands, and has as mission “excellent products, excellent service!

Aivhy Ltd is a company, based in Malta, that helps industries with achievable innovation using the principles of Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT, from strategy to realization.

OpenIIoT Ltd, based in Malta, develops ground-breaking products and solutions that universally enable industrial companies with realization of enterprise-wide Industry 4.0 implementations and Industrial IoT use cases.