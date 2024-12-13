Athlete-activist Jake Vella, politician Karl Gouder and diplomat Lorenzo Vella have all been posthumously honoured with citations in this year’s Republic Day honours.

The three are among the recipients of the Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika, a civilian honour given to Maltese citizens for distinguished service to their country.

Veteran actor Narcy Calamatta was made a member of the National Order of Merit, as was academic professor and poet Daniel Massa.

Jake Vella's mother, Maruska, and father, Josie, at the ceremony where their son was posthumously honoured. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Joseph F. Grima, whose education-focused career saw him teach at many levels and eventually chair the MATSEC Board, was named an Officer of the National Order of Merit. So too was anaesthetist and medical consultant Joseph Zarb Adami, who previously served as clinical director at Mater Dei Hospital.

There were no nominees for the National Order of Merit’s two highest grades, Companion of Honour and Companion.

In all, the President appointed nine people to the National Order of Merit and awarded 10 - including one organisation - the Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono hands a posthumous honour to the family of Lorenzo Vella. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The annual honours are presented each year on Republic Day to people or organisations that distinguish themselves.

Four separate honours can be awarded. The National Order of Merit is the nation's highest honour and comes in four ranks.

Nominees can also be granted the Xirka Gieħ ir-Repubblika, Midalja ghal Qlubija or Midalja għall-Qadi tar Repubblika.

Karl Gouder's parents, Simone and Francis, accept an honour on behalf of the son from President Myriam Spiteri Debono. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Republic Day honours list 2024

Officer of the National Order of Merit

Dr Joseph F Grima

Dr Joseph Zarb Adami

Member of the National Order of Merit

Ms Simone Attard

Dr Narcy Calamatta

Prof. Daniel Massa

Mr Clarence Pace

Prof. Paul Pace

Prof. Charles Scerri

Commander Allen K. Harker (honorary membership)

Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika

Mr Reno Bugeja

Mr Joseph Farrugia

Fr Stephen Borg, Fr Joseph Formosa and Fr Mario Sant

Archbishop Emeritus George Anthony Frendo

Mr Karl Gouder (posthumous)

Ms Doris Micallef

Jake Vella (posthumous)

Mr Lorenzo Vella (posthumous)

The Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies

Prof. Jane Somerville