Athlete-activist Jake Vella, politician Karl Gouder and diplomat Lorenzo Vella have all been posthumously honoured with citations in this year’s Republic Day honours.
The three are among the recipients of the Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika, a civilian honour given to Maltese citizens for distinguished service to their country.
Veteran actor Narcy Calamatta was made a member of the National Order of Merit, as was academic professor and poet Daniel Massa.
Joseph F. Grima, whose education-focused career saw him teach at many levels and eventually chair the MATSEC Board, was named an Officer of the National Order of Merit. So too was anaesthetist and medical consultant Joseph Zarb Adami, who previously served as clinical director at Mater Dei Hospital.
There were no nominees for the National Order of Merit’s two highest grades, Companion of Honour and Companion.
In all, the President appointed nine people to the National Order of Merit and awarded 10 - including one organisation - the Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika.
The annual honours are presented each year on Republic Day to people or organisations that distinguish themselves.
Four separate honours can be awarded. The National Order of Merit is the nation's highest honour and comes in four ranks.
Nominees can also be granted the Xirka Gieħ ir-Repubblika, Midalja ghal Qlubija or Midalja għall-Qadi tar Repubblika.
Republic Day honours list 2024
Officer of the National Order of Merit
Dr Joseph F Grima
Dr Joseph Zarb Adami
Member of the National Order of Merit
Ms Simone Attard
Dr Narcy Calamatta
Prof. Daniel Massa
Mr Clarence Pace
Prof. Paul Pace
Prof. Charles Scerri
Commander Allen K. Harker (honorary membership)
Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika
Mr Reno Bugeja
Mr Joseph Farrugia
Fr Stephen Borg, Fr Joseph Formosa and Fr Mario Sant
Archbishop Emeritus George Anthony Frendo
Mr Karl Gouder (posthumous)
Ms Doris Micallef
Jake Vella (posthumous)
Mr Lorenzo Vella (posthumous)
The Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies
Prof. Jane Somerville