The government is discussing ways to introduce paid leave for employees who suffer a miscarriage, the prime minister said on Sunday.

Speaking during a panel discussion on “Challenging stereotypes, creating opportunities” organised by Nisa Laburisti, Robert Abela said the government was discussing the way forward to introduce paid leave to couples who were experiencing a difficult situation after a miscarriage.

Maltese legislation does not currently provide for any special leave in case of miscarriages. What can be applied for is sick leave if the employee is unable to go to work.

Abela said discussions are being coordinated by Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue, Andy Ellul.

“We want to introduce this special leave to improve the quality of life for couples,” Abela said.

“I have met medical experts at Mater Dei Hospital to discuss how we can address these pockets in our society and help such couples.”

A miscarriage is the loss of a pregnancy during the first 23 weeks, while a stillbirth is the loss after that stage. According to the UK NHS, “a miscarriage can be an emotionally and physically draining experience” that can lead the affected women to have feelings of guilt, shock and anger.

Back in 2023, telecommunications company GO started offering up to four weeks of paid leave for pregnancy loss to its employees who experience a miscarriage, stillbirth or failed IVF.

Abela on Sunday pointed out that the government had slashed VAT on all menstrual products and medical cancer accessories for women. This contrasted with other countries such as the UK, where women iwere experiencing “period poverty”.

He also took a moment to point out how this weekend marked 12 years of a Labour government, and said his party has championed social rights and equality.

He also welcomed recent data showing that the number of men taking paternity leave in the private sector increased from 429 in 2023 to 679 last year.

He said the main achievement of the government in the last 12 years was that it raised the participation rate of women in employment by 30%.

“You may ask if we achieved everything, and I say that the road is long and we have more incentives to introduce and challenges to face,” Abela said.

‘Our country values neutrality’

Abela also briefly referred to the government'sdecision to back an EU deal on defence spending while ensuring that Malta would not be involved in the purchase of lethal weapons.

“Our country works on the values of neutrality and peace, and our decision is one based on strengthening our neutrality,” he said.

“Some countries have decided in favour of the production of weapons, we left that decision in someone else’s hands. We are interested in how we can continue to improve our people’s quality of life.”

EU leaders on Thursday agreed a plan drawn up by the European Commission to mobilise €800 billion to "re-arm Europe" against the perceived threat from Russia.

Abela has faced criticism over the vote, as he declared prior to the summit that more weapons would not end the war in Ukraine.