The carcass of a cow was removed from the rocks at the Sliema front on Sunday morning after being spotted by a policeman.

He reported his unusual discovery at about 10am after going down from the promenade to investigate.

Workers from the Public Cleansing Department said they occasionally recovered dead fish from the area, but never a cow! Some speculated it may have been dumped from a passing ship.

A small crowd watched the workers drag the heavy animal across the rocks and heave it into a truck, applauding in appreciation.