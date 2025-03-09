The carcass of a cow was removed from the rocks at the Sliema front on Sunday morning after being spotted by a policeman. 

He reported his unusual discovery at about 10am after going down from the promenade to investigate.

Workers from the Public Cleansing Department said they occasionally recovered dead fish from the area, but never a cow! Some speculated it may have been dumped from a passing ship.

A small crowd watched the workers drag the heavy animal across the rocks and heave it into a truck, applauding in appreciation. 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.