An emergency doctor who on Tuesday assisted in three fatal accidents said he could not recall the last time his team dealt with three fatalities from three separate accidents in one day.

“There have been motor accidents with three fatalities, but we cannot recall a day like yesterday. It took a toll on us all," emergency doctor Michael Spiteri told Times of Malta.

On Tuesday, three people died on Maltese roads. Balu Ganesh Balakrisha, 40, died in a head-on collision in Żebbuġ in the morning. Hours later, 77-year-old Carmen Buttigieg was hit by a van in Qormi and in the evening Cristi Robles died at around 11pm following a motorcycle crash in Rabat.

Her death was the eighth traffic fatality this year. The death toll is similar to last year's.

No safety culture in Malta

Spiteri said that while what happened on Tuesday was not a trend, the three fatalities should be an important lesson for the public to prioritise their safety.

“We don’t have a safety culture in Malta. Safety is given the lowest ranking in priority in different sectors, not just driving,” Spiteri said.

“Wearing a seatbelt, reducing speed, wearing helmets, not consuming substances when driving and not driving when tired are all safety measures we should keep in mind,” he said.

More cars on the road, less mindful people

When asked if emergency doctors have seen an increase in more fatal accidents caused by drunk driving or overspeeding, Spiteri said different factors play into what leads to a tragedy.

He said there are now more cars on the road, and he has noticed people are less mindful.

"We do see people driving under the influence, however, we also see people who are over-worked, over-tired and less patient. We are seeing a nation losing its mindfulness and peace and this impacts how we are on the road."

'What could I have done to save them?'

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Spiteri said a day like Tuesday impacts the emergency team psychologically and physically.

"It's the middle of summer, and we are working against the clock to get to the victims. That can be very draining on a person," he said.

He explained that in between accidents, the team races back to the hospital to restock and be prepared for the next critical call.

"Our job is to save people, and on days like Tuesday, we start to ask what we did wrong. But we must understand that there are injuries which will be very bad and little can be done about them."

Spiteri added that the public should remember that behind every death, there is a family.

"We all have a social responsibility to be kinder with our words," he said, referring to the harsh comments posted online following a road fatality.

'Loss of life potentially preventable': Doctors for Road Safety

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Doctors for Road Safety said the loss of life of three people within 24 hours was tragic but also "potentially preventable".

"The dynamics of these fatal crashes seem to be different and should ideally be investigated by the planned Transport Safety Investigative Commission, which to date has not yet been set up.

"Only then can we plan on the best interventions to optimise road safety and achieve our vision of zero deaths on our roads."