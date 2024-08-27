Updated at 3pm with further details

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a van in Qormi on Tuesday afternoon, hours after another fatal collision between two trucks in Żebbuġ.

According to police, the accident happened at 1.45 pm at Triq L-Isqof Scicluna, Qormi.

The victim is a 77-year-old woman from Żebbuġ, a police spokesperson said.

A 34-year-old man from Vittoriosa was driving the Isuzu van. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for observations.

The scene of the accident in Qormi. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

The accident took place close to the popular bakery, Ta' Kalċ, and photographs of the scene show ongoing roadworks in the area.

A Qormi resident told Times of Malta he was at home when the accident happened. “I heard a loud bang and at first, I thought an electricity circuit had exploded. Only when I heard loud sirens did I realise it was something far worse,” he said.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud has opened an inquiry into the incident.

The 77-year-old woman died after being hit by a van in Qormi. Credit: Chris Sant Fournier

This is the second accident reported on Tuesday after a 40-year-old Indian national died after he was trapped in his vehicle following a collision with another truck.

The man was rushed to hospital in an ambulance but was certified dead shortly afterwards.

Police said earlier that the incident occurred on the main road at around 10 am when an Isuzu Elf truck collided with a DAF truck.