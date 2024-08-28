Updated 8.50 am

A woman was killed in a motorcycle accident late on Tuesday night, making it the third fatality in one day.

Police confirmed that the incident occurred at around 11pm in the area of Triq tat-Tabija in Rabat when the driver lost control of the motorcycle they were both on and crashed into an electricity pole.

The two women involved in the collision are Colombian nationals. The deceased was a 33-year-old woman who lived in Mtarfa while the driver is a 31-year-old woman residing in Marsascala.

When police arrived on the scene they found a Honda motorcycle lying on its side and the two women strewn across the street looking visibly injured.

The 33-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, but the driver was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where she was found to be suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is still ongoing and Magistrate Joe Mifsud has opened an inquiry.

The woman's death marks the third road fatality in Malta on Tuesday after a 40-year-old Indian man died in a head-on collision in Żebbuġ in the morning.

Later in the afternoon another woman, a 77-year-old pedestrian, was killed after being hit by a van in Qormi.

Emergency doctor Michael Spiteri, who assisted on the scene of last night's accident in Rabat, later took to Facebook to urge people to take more care in light of these three fatalities taking place all in the span of a day.

“Let us be more careful, let us all think safety at all times, let us think before we act, let us change old habits which may prove life changing,” he said.