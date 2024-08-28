Two of the three people who died in a day of tragedy on Malta's roads have been identified.

A 77-year-old pedestrian, who died after being hit by a van in Qormi on Tuesday afternoon, has been named locally as Carmen Buttigieg from Żebbuġ.

The motorcycle rider who died hours later in a Rabat crash has been identified as Cristi Robles, from Colombia.

Their deaths happened on the same day that a 40-year-old Indian man died in a head-on collision in Żebbuġ.

Robles, whose full name was Cristi Alejandra Robles Valderrama, died at roughly 11pm following a high-speed motorcycle crash on Triq tat-Tabija in Rabat, along what is known as the town’s Għeriexem promenade.

The Colombian woman was riding pillion when the motorcycle smashed into an electricity pole. The driver, who is also from Colombia, is in a critical condition.

Eyewitnesses have described seeing the two women drinking alcohol together in the hours before the crash, sources told Times of Malta.

The 33-year-old victim lived in Mtarfa. Her Facebook profile listed her as being originally from Colombia's capital city, Bogota.

The fatal crashes are being probed by magistrates.

Their deaths bring to eight the number of people who have died on Malta's roads so far this year, which is equivalent to the death toll this time last year.

Emergency doctor Michael Spiteri, who assisted on the scene of Thursday's accident in Rabat, urged people to take more care in light of these three fatalities taking place in the span of a day.

"Three lives lost, many families shattered, some injured requiring months of recovery," he said.

“Let us be more careful, let us all think safety at all times, let us think before we act, let us change old habits which may prove life changing."