Mohammad*, a 24-year-old Syrian man, climbs the steps to the ship. He looks around him with tired eyes, and after a few steps on deck, breathes a sigh of relief.

Then he looks up at the sky and smiles.

After an agony lasting seven hours in the open sea, he is safe.

Some shipwrecked people sleeping in the Life Support shelter area after being rescued in international waters within the Libyan SAR area.

We are on board the Life Support, a search-and-rescue boat operated by the Italian NGO Emergency.

The project was set up in 2022 following years of experience assisting shipwrecked people during disembarkation and providing medical support on board NGO ships.

“We have always worked in difficult conditions, in favour of victims of war and poverty. Through Life Support, we will continue this work at sea because those we save are desperately looking for a chance to survive," says Alessandro Bertani, Emergency's vice president.

Emergency's Life Support moored in the port of Catania.

The international crew aboard the ship includes Italian, Ukrainian, Azerbaijani and Romanian seafarers.

The days at sea are marked by the rhythm of the waves and drills (training for sea rescue and post-rescue organisation).

Simulation of a life jacket handover approach by people on a RHIB to people in a boat in difficulty during one of the drills.

Various teams have a specific role: the search-and-rescue team is tasked with rescuing people on RHIBs (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) while the hospitality team welcomes shipwrecked people on board.

The medical team meanwhile consists of a doctor and two nurses, while there is also a logistics team and two cultural mediators.

Everyone on board takes it in turn to clean the common areas, following radio communications and looking out for any boat in distress out at sea.

Ani, a woman from Asturias, and Maria, from Italy, coordinate the operations, while Italian national Domenico is master of the ship.

A moment of relaxation for some of Emergency's members after a morning meeting inside one of the ship's common rooms.

'Another day on board the Life Support begins'

Our daily meetings at 9am start with Ani updating the crew and outlining the activities for the day, including drills and training that stretches to the evenings.

When, after a few days the ship enters Malta's search-and-rescue (SAR) zone, Ani warns: “from now on we must be ready for anything and keep our radios on at high volume".

Within a few hours, coordinators summon the crew for an emergency meeting.

“We have received a mayday relay from Frontex (European Border and Coast Guard Agency) aircraft Sparrow 4 spotting around 40 people on board the Tunisian gas platform MISKAR.

"We are sailing there - it’s a few miles away, be ready to intervene”.

Bader, a Moroccan cultural mediator on board the Life Support, during one of the drills.

The announcement is followed by a radio call. It is time to take action.

Once we reach the area, the RHIBs are lowered into the water and we head towards the platform.

“We have clearance to approach," Ani says.

We are on one of the two RHIBs. Ian, a Swedish helmsman in his seventies, picks up speed: the waves keep rising and the wind is strong.

The platform is only a few meters away.

On board one of the Life Support's RHIBs in front of the Tunisian gas platform MISKAR. In the lower part of the structure, one can see the group of shipwrecked people waiting for the Emergency ship to come to the rescue.

“I can see them, they are near the stairs,” shouts Bader, a Life Support’s cultural mediator from Marocco.

The structure is supported by pillars and is accessed by a flight of stairs that seems to disappear in the waves.

Not far from the shipwrecked people, an empty dinghy drifts by.

These are frantic moments, tension on board is high and no action can be taken because there is no communication with Life Support.

“Get back to the mothership,” Ani suddenly orders.

On the RHIB everyone looks at each other and a shout of disapproval rips through the silence.

While part of the RHIB team returns to the vessel, the rest remains at sea.

Hours pass, the light of a naval unit approaches the platform and Frontex plane moves away.

The flickering glow of a torch held by the castaways disappears.

“We made you come back after MISKAR suddenly refused to let you approach, despite an initial green light, asking us to hand over the shipwrecked people to a Tunisian naval unit, which we refused.

"Tunisia is not a safe port," Ani tells an emergency evening meeting.

We are told that during the rescue attempt, Life Support tried to get in touch with the Maltese and Italian rescue coordination centres but received no response.

Throughout the night Life Support remains close to the platform.

"We tried to get in touch with MISKAR without ever receiving a response. These are the conditions in which we operate,” reports Ani with a sigh at the end of the meeting.

Bader recalls feeling "thrilled" that the team was going to save the shipwrecked people and had managed to get so close to them.

"I was ready to calm them down by telling them we would take everyone away.

“I could see two children and some women... and then we received the call to turn back," he says, his voice choked with anger and his eyes fixed on the open sea.

To this day, Life Support's questions about the outcome of the rescue operation and the place where the shipwrecked people were taken remain unanswered.

Nicola from the hospitality team arranging the material to be delivered to the shipwrecked people while the Life Support is navigating in the Maltese SAR area.

'Prepare for a rescue operation'

Night falls and Life Support heads towards the Libyan SAR.

Suddenly we hear Ani's voice: “To all emergency staff, we have made visual contact with a boat, prepare for a rescue operation”.

It has only been a few hours since an intense day, but there is no time to rest.

From the outside deck, we can see a boat overloaded with people.

On the horizon Emergency's Life Support ship and one of its two RHIBs in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea not far from Malta.

“We are an Italian humanitarian organisation, stay calm," shouts Tareq, Life Support's cultural mediator from Syria, through a megaphone.

Within seconds the RHIBs are lowered in the water.

Nicola, an Italian SAR team rescuer says it was a very risky operation: " Given the high waves, the boat could have capsized, so we distributed the life jackets as quickly as possible”.

When the RHIB approaches the distressed boat Nicola is struck by the fact that it has a double deck.

"There were people below deck and a strong smell of petrol. Right away I noticed a man lying motionless”, he recounts. "We thought he had fainted, we were very worried”.

One of the people rescued by the Life Support being taken on board during a rescue operation by the Emergency ship in international waters within the Libyan SAR area.

All the shipwrecked people are brought aboard Life Support.

Most are exhausted and can hardly stand.

Sara, a Sardinian nurse and medical team leader, welcomes them one by one, and, together with her colleagues, checks their health. Many are suffering from dehydration and physical pain.

Two of the people rescued by Life Support in international waters within the Libyan SAR area under observation on two medical beds adjacent to Emergency's small clinic on board.

The 52 rescuees are from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Syria, Egypt and Nigeria.

Domenico comes down from the bridge to meet them a few hours after the rescue.

“The Italian authorities have told us to disembark at the port of Catania. Tomorrow evening you will be in Italy," he says to applause.

Ahmed*, a 24-year-old man from Aleppo embraces Abdel* and Mohammad*, his fellow travellers.

“We left from Zwara, Libya, last night," he says.

"The sea was very rough. We were forced to walk through the waves before reaching the boat, the water was up to our chests and we were all afraid of drowning."

He says he travelled through Jordan and Lebanon before leaving for Libya four months ago.

"This is the second time I tried the crossing. Libyans have always treated us badly. We were once captured by militia and asked for $2,000 each to be released. Once we were free we decided to try again together - we had no choice”.

Abbas*, a 44-year-old Egyptian, listens to the conversation and nods.

He speaks Italian as he has lived and worked for years in Italy.

“One night I chose to return to Egypt. I missed my family... but it was the biggest mistake I could have made," the man recounts.

“There you have no freedom of thought, the currency is no longer worth anything and you suffer a lot”.

Back in Egypt, Abbas became depressed. He could not find a job and getting a visa for Italy was increasingly difficult.

So he decided to retry the journey through Libya.

“When I saw your RHIBs and heard you were Italian I couldn't believe it. This trip was my last hope. I was no longer interested in living or dying, I was already dead in Egypt."

One of the three daily meals distributed by the Emergency team to the shipwrecked people rescued by the Life Support in international waters within the Libyan SAR area.

The rescuers are offered something to eat.

Kabir*, a 31-year-old from Bangladesh, takes his ration of food. “I was detained in Libya for two months. I was beaten every day, and I was only released after I paid them,” he says.

"Ten days later I decided to escape by boat," he says, adding it was his last chance after years of harassment and exploitation.

In the distance, we spot the snow-capped peak of Mount Etna.

Catania is now a few hours away.

A young man points to the mainland. Abbas smiles and hugs him.

Kabir rests his hands on the taffrail and stares at Sicily while a group of compatriots huddle around him.

On board, a surreal silence is broken only by the rustle of the wind.

Life Support docks in the Sicilian port, almost 30 hours since the rescue.

Mohammad slowly descends the steps of the ship and looks back toward the crew before finally setting foot ashore where he is welcomed by the Italian authorities.

He left behind the violence and the dangerous swaying of the boat with which he attempted the Mediterranean crossing.

A new journey lies ahead of him, and perhaps another life and a different future.

*Names have been changed to protect the people interviewed

