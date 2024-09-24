Malta’s hyperbaric unit has treated 57 divers so far this year, already surpassing its yearly average of 50, according to data obtained by Times of Malta.

The country operates two hyperbaric facilities: one at Mater Dei Hospital, which typically treats 50 divers annually, and another at Gozo General Hospital, which averages around 30 divers each year.

Hyperbaric oxygen chambers treat and prevent decompression sickness – a condition caused when divers ascend too quickly, leading to nitrogen bubbles forming in the bloodstream.

The chambers gradually return divers to safe pressure levels, preventing the dangerous effects of the condition.

Dr Stephen Muscat, former head consultant at Mater Dei’s hyperbaric unit, said he expects the number of treated divers to rise further as the diving season is still under way.

The period from August to October is often regarded as the best time of year for scuba diving due to more affordable accommodation prices, which attract foreign divers to Malta.

In addition, he noted that a growing interest in technical diving – which involves greater depths and complex decompression stops – is making divers more prone to accidents.

'Malta becoming a mecca for technical diving'

“Malta is fast becoming a mecca for technical diving and with the right preparation and training, it can be an enjoyable experience. However, it exposes divers to several risks. That is when the hyperbaric units are required,” Muscat said.

Technical diving requires specialised training, experience and equipment to manage the increased risks compared to recreational diving.

Dives often exceed the 40-metre mark and involve careful planning for decompression stops.

Participants on technical dives use specialised equipment, including multiple gas cylinders, different gas mixtures, rebreathers and other gear that is not used in recreational diving.

Technical dives also often involve meticulous planning for gas management, decompression schedules and contingencies for emergencies.

Muscat pointed out that even highly skilled and well-prepared divers can face unexpected situations and may require treatment at either of the two units.

He said that most diving schools in Malta are professional and take extremely good care of their instructors and students.

'Some willing to take more risks'

But recent incidents have shown some are willing to take more risks than they should, with Muscat referencing a recent incident off Wied iż-Żurrieq.

On September 10, five divers were rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta and the Civil Protection Department after they were swept out to sea by strong currents and large waves.

Two of the divers required hospital treatment.

“In this particular case, the divers did not require the hyperbaric unit, but it shows how extra care is due even when inclement weather is forecast,” he said.

Dive marshalls needed

Muscat proposed the introduction of ‘dive marshalls’ to assess conditions and determine whether diving should be allowed, particularly in the areas known for diving accidents such as Żurrieq and Ċirkewwa in Malta, and Dwejra in Gozo.

“Besides saving lives at no cost, if put in operation, there would be less need for helicopters to take to the skies and for emergency doctors and nurses to risk their lives,” he insisted.

He also believes such a system would help with safeguarding Malta’s reputation as a safe diving destination.

The hyperbaric facilities in Malta and Gozo are currently operated by two consultants: Kurt Magri replaced Muscat as clinical lead, while Lyuvisa Matity, a Hungarian national, has been working in Malta for the past eight years.

One other consultant is currently suspended following the death of a Polish diver while receiving treatment at Malta’s unit on July 6.

Times of Malta revealed this week that the consultant had gone home leaving the patient under the observation of a junior trainee.