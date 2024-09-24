The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent, l-orizzont and In-Nazzjon all report that four men and a woman were arraigned over the assault on two policemen on Saturday in Hamrun. They have been refused bail. 

The Malta Independent reports that the Constitutional Court on Monday turned down a request for recusal made by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and former chief of staff Keith Schembri in the Vitals hospital case. 

l-orizzont reports from court that Malta Enterprise signed many memoranda of understanding like the one it signed with Vitals Global Healthcare.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.