The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent, l-orizzont and In-Nazzjon all report that four men and a woman were arraigned over the assault on two policemen on Saturday in Hamrun. They have been refused bail.

The Malta Independent reports that the Constitutional Court on Monday turned down a request for recusal made by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and former chief of staff Keith Schembri in the Vitals hospital case.

l-orizzont reports from court that Malta Enterprise signed many memoranda of understanding like the one it signed with Vitals Global Healthcare.