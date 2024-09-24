Obituaries

FULLER. On September 18, in Victoria, Australia, ROBERT, aged 94, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss

his beloved wife Joan, his daughters Josephine and her husband Patrick Cole, Bernadette and her husband Phillip Crisp, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial mass will be held on October 1, at 7am, at Santa Marija chapel, Żebbuġ.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI. On September 23, DORIS, née Manché, from Swieqi, passed away peacefully at the age of 84. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband William, her children Sandra and her husband Charles, Christian and his wife Rachel, her grandchildren Nick, Emma, Sebastian, Alexander and Maya, her brother Lawrence Manché and his wife Monica, sister-in-law Mary Manché, in-laws, nephews and nieces, and her carer Florita.

A mass to celebrate her life will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, September 25, at 9.30am at the Ibraġ parish church followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG CARDONA – MAURICE. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 28th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and remembered by his wife Virrie, his sons Stanley, Colin, Adrian and Simon, and Victoria, widow of Chris, together with their families, and his relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FELLS – KEVIN. 29 years ago you left without goodbyes or farewells, but your memory lives on in our hearts. Till we meet again Kev. Aunty Marthese, uncle Vic, Loredana and Donatella.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of my beloved parents RONALD and MARYANN on the 39th anniversary of their tragic death in France. Sadly missed and never forgotten by their daughter Nadya, son-in-law Vincent and grandson Duncan. A prayer is kindly solicited.

PIZZUTO – RONALD V. and MARYANNE. Being the 39th anniversary of their tragic death. Fondly remembered by their son Arthur, his wife Elaine and their grandsons Matthew and Andrew. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOSEPH COLEIRO A beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the eight anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Marisa, his children Carmen, Lucienne, Massimo and Mark, respective spouses and families. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 24 at 7pm at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam In ever loving memory of KEVIN FELLS a beloved son and brother on the 28th anniversary since his tragic death. Always loved, constantly missed and always in our thoughts. We miss you, Kev Mummy, daddy and Simon

Cherished memories of a dear nephew and treasured cousin KEVIN FELLS who left us today 28 years ago, aged 17 Fondly remembered and always missed his aunts, uncles and cousins A Mass for his repose will take place today at Tal-Ibraġ church at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal peace

