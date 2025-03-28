International pop sensation Lady Gaga was spotted in Malta this week as she celebrated her birthday this Friday.

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, is a globally renowned singer, songwriter, actress, and performer. She made history as the first woman to win an Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Grammy Award in a single year. She has also received the Fashion Icon award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America, among many other accolades.

The superstar was seen in Mdina posing for photos with passersby and also made a subtle appearance in a social media video with Maltese influencer and makeup artist Henry Galea. The purpose of her visit to Malta remains unclear.

Galea posted on social media on Thursday, saying he “had the privilege of meeting one of my biggest inspirations in Malta while she was here filming.” However, he did not disclose who the person was at the time.

The reveal came on Friday morning in a video showing Galea dancing as Gaga slowly entered the frame. Wearing a black hat, black coat, and long black hair, the singer briefly revealed her profile to the camera.

Gaga's surprise appearance in Henry Galea's video. Photo: Henry Galea Instagram

In the post, Galea wrote: “If you know, you know. And if you don’t… you’re not ready.” He added: “I told her no paparazzi… she said ‘perfect’.” The caption referenced Gaga's 2009 breakout hit Paparazzi and her recent tracks Perfect Illusion and Perfect Celebrity.

This is not the first time Gaga and Galea have interacted. About a month ago, Galea shared a TikTok in which he transformed himself into a multi-faced creature using prosthetics and makeup, calling it a “Lady Gaga monster.” Gaga saw the video and commented, “Omg!!”

Gaga performing in Malta in 2008 at Isle of MTV Photo: Times of Malta

Although Galea mentioned that Gaga was in Malta filming, the exact reason for her visit remains unknown. The Malta Film Commission told Times of Malta they were unaware of any production involving the singer.

Gaga's link to Malta dates back more than 15 years, with the island having hosted her first-ever international performance during the 2008 edition of the annual Isle of MTV concert.

That summer, her debut album The Fame reached number 1 in several countries. When she returned to Malta for the 2009 Isle of MTV concert, she was a global superstar.