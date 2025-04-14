The George Cross

I refer to the article ‘Churchill, Malta and colonialism’ (April 7).

The George Cross is not a “war medal” as the author of this article wrongly states. It is purely and simply an award, to both military personnel and civilians, for the display of conspicuous courage in circumstance of extreme danger, not in the direct presence of an enemy.

Indeed, it has been awarded for situations completely unconnected with warfare.

The George Cross has pride of place on the Maltese flag. Photo Shutterstock.com

I think most agree that the courage and fortitude displayed by the Maltese during WWII should never be forgotten but perhaps Charles Xuereb thinks otherwise.

Charles Gauci – Sannat

While having no desire to enjoin the current Churchill debate in these columns, I must point out one glaring error made by Charles Xuereb (April 7). In his customary Anglophobic tone, he dismisses the George Cross as a “soldier’s medal”. The warrant issued with the honour specifically states that “The Cross is intended primarily for civilians”. Military personnel are only eligible for the award in restricted circumstances.

Mark Jones – Għaxaq

Labour feels they know it all

Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries, Agriculture and Animal Rights Alicia Bugeja Said wrote in defence of Anġlu Farrugia, Speaker of the House of Representatives (April 5). She was also quick to condemn and expose the opposition’s so-called bad behaviour and suggest that members who show signs of disrespect should face consequences.

Agreed. However, she forgot something. Respect should be shown to anyone in authority and, in this case, to fellow MPs, even if these come from the opposite benches.

What worries me is that Bugeja Said and her ilk tend to see things from only one perspective. Today, they are very quick to criticise the opposition’s so-called bad behaviour and forget all about their own past.

I wouldn’t know if Bugeja Said was present in the House or not when Prime Minister Robert Abela invited a member of the opposition to “meet outside” parliament. Not for a coffee, but… Could she illuminate us?

I would appreciate also knowing from this honourable lady whether she was present in the House when Abela called Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina “pulċinell”. Hopefully, she agrees such behaviour is unbecoming and leaves much to be desired. She should have protested if she is to be taken seriously.

May I remind Bugeja Said that, during past Labour administrations, we witnessed Labour MPs crossing the House to physically attack PN MPs. And I dare mention two: Lorry Sant and Joe Debono Grech. There were others who behaved like wild lions in an arena.

Would Bugeja Said consider such actions deserving condemnation? I do. And what about the sickening behaviour from the Strangers’ Gallery in those dark days? If she wants us to take her seriously, she should condemn these too. Otherwise, we will describe her talk (in this case writing) as bluff. This will be another dent in her credibility.

Many a time we are given the impression that Labour wants us to forget its embarrassing past.

May she rest assured that we might forgive Labour’s atrocious and violent behaviour (like that of Tal-Barrani) but we will not forget. If we do, our children will condemn us.

It’s useless for Labour MPs to depict themselves as angels or pioneers of good behaviour. They never were.

They always behaved like bullies and were always there to put spokes in the wheels for the PN. May I suggest she spares some time from her busy schedule to take a deep look at Malta’s history.

I feel sure she will think twice before condemning PN MPs’ lack of respect to anyone in authority – Mr Speaker included.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta