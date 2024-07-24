A 67-year-old man from Dingli will on Wednesday be charged with human trafficking and exploitation of workers.

The police said in a statement the man was arrested following revelations that he had made arrangements for a number of people to enter Malta illegally.

The investigation was carried out by the police and JobsPlus.

The man allegedly applied for, and brought over, a number of prospective employees that surpassed the number of vacancies he had at his establishments.

He told the authorities he needed a number of people to work at three of his restaurants, one of which was in the process of winding down business, while the other one had not yet opened its doors to business.

The man, who is being held at the Floriana lock-up, is expected to face the charges in court, presided by Madame Justice Monica Vella, at 1pm.