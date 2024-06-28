Students at MCAST are to get their exams and assignment marks, after the Malta Union of Teachers dropped marking-related directives following negotiations.

All other directives in place at the college remain in place.

In a statement on Friday, the union said the two have agreed on a way forward regarding these negotiations, that will lead to a “satisfactory conclusion” of the agreement.

Schedules and meetings have been set, and the union has suspended marking directives.

Other directives that remain in force include an order to student support services staff to not answer phone calls or act on any communication from administration and management, excluding emergencies and crises.

Student mentors have also been ordered to ignore any communication from management and refuse to attend outreach sessions with students.

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Robert Abela said he was satisfied that the discussions held with MCAST students and MUT members bore fruit. He said while the talks on the collective agreement will continue, students will be provided with their marks to provide them peace of mind.

The dispute made headlines over the past few weeks, as MCAST students had raised their concerns about how the situation has impacted them negatively, as exams had been cancelled and their marks remained in limbo until the eleventh hour.

The Commissioner for Education also urged the government and MUT to resolve their dispute at MCAST.

Last week, MCAST principal Joachim James Calleja confirmed his contract was not renewed by the Education Ministry, amid reports he was sacked.

Calleja previously told Times of Malta that some three weeks ago, the ministry informed him in writing that his contract, which was up for renewal, was not going to be renewed.