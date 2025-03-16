The PN’s new secretary general believes the party has a 90% chance of winning the next election if it unites and “pulls the same rope”.

In an interview with Times of Malta just two days after his election, Charles Bonello stressed the importance of “honesty, humility, and respect” to win back voters.

I only need one thing – for all party entities and supporters to pull the same rope - Charles Bonello

“I only need one thing – for all party entities and supporters to pull the same rope,” he said. “If we manage that, we’ll move mountains.”

He acknowledged past mistakes but pointed to the reduced electoral gap in last June’s MEP elections as evidence of improvement.

Despite recent polls showing the Labour Party still retaining a healthy lead, Bonello remains optimistic, insisting the PN has reformed itself after 12 years in opposition.

He affirmed his full support for leader Bernard Grech, dismissing suggestions that Roberta Metsola or other people could potentially be better leaders.

He also pledged to tackle the party’s debt through better management of its properties and increased fundraising, while promising transparency in party finances.