The road to the upcoming Nations League fixtures is full of challenges and chances of redemption for Malta's national football team. Moldova and Andorra are placed in League D, Group 2, with Malta, which wants to change its fortune after a series of poor results.

Let's look at their recent performance as well as the matches ahead and what fans can expect from this side in September.

Recent performance and current form

The national team has been on a poor run, with only one win coming from their last ten outings, which was a 1-0 victory against Gibraltar. They have lost seven times and drawn twice, which shows how inconsistent they have been on the pitch. The most recent game saw them losing 2-0 to Greece, where, much like throughout the rest of the match, there were no real chances created by Malta. However, the defence did show some signs of resilience during this encounter when, under pressure, it still wasn't enough against the Greek side, ultimately exposing all areas where improvement is needed in the future.

Ahead of the Greek clash, positive signs had been shown, but the problem was always maintaining such promise. The defence remains weak, leaving the goalkeepers exposed often, especially considering the quality chances opposing teams have against the backline. Upfront, though few opportunities have been had by Malta, they are not being converted into goals, thus greatly affecting points gained in competitive games.

Upcoming matches and key fixtures

The campaign begins with an important game against Moldova on September 7th in the nation's league for Malta. It is crucial for both points as well as moral fiber within camp amongst supporters because historically, these two sides have always given each other a tough time; thus, none really outplays the other significantly. This presents an opportunity, however, that could see this country off to a winning start, but the defence must be tightened while the attack is enhanced considerably.

Another opponent will then be faced immediately afterward: Andorra, who, like themselves, struggles with consistency and performance levels. Considering such a scenario, I feel we can take them easily, especially if our boys fully utilize their home advantage. The last of these early games will see us travel away once again to Moldova, this time on October 13th. Being an away fixture means playing under different conditions altogether, so it'll really test how strong we are mentally and physically.

Prediction and betting insights

Malta's Nations League chances are rated differently by fans or experts who either express optimism or caution, respectively. While Moldova doesn't come across as too strong a side, they've always had a knack for punishing any mistakes made against them by Malta. Therefore, Malta needs to be more careful than ever before, particularly when defending, since recent history shows that is where their biggest weakness lies: defending.

Andorra poses a different challenge, as Malta should be able to compete with them toe-to-toe. What happens in this game may rest on whether or not Malta can keep its shape at the back and take advantage of the goal-scoring opportunities that come its way. A win against Andorra would give Malta some much-needed confidence before facing Moldova again.

For those looking to place bets on these matches, it is worth mentioning that Moldova are slight favorites, especially when playing at home. However, there could be an upset in Malta's home fixture if they can rectify some of the problems they have had recently. The Sleeper promo code, which offers an interactive way to engage with the Nations League as the Maltese team fights for a positive result, can make these games more thrilling for fans building out DFS and fantasy leagues.

In summary, The Nations League will not be easy for Malta, but it is still possible for them to succeed. These next two games against Moldova and Andorra present good chances for recovery after a poor show lately while also testing themselves internationally. With proper preparation, tactical changes, and a bit of luck, Malta could turn its fortunes around in League D Group 2. They must fix defensive weaknesses, and finding consistency upfront remains key if they want to make any significant impact in this league

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/