Three sets of Japanese Samurai armour, originally gifted to Malta in 1862 as part of a diplomatic mission, have been meticulously restored and reassembled by expert conservators in Japan—thanks to a collaborative initiative between Heritage Malta, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Tourism and the Embassy of Malta in Japan.

In a landmark moment for cultural diplomacy, and on the initiative of the Malta Enterprise, one of the restored Samurai armours—alongside a historically significant suit of armour of the Order of St John—will be on display at the Malta Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai, as Malta and Japan celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations this year.

Read the full story at Times2.