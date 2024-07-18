The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris promises to be a spectacular showcase of athleticism and international camaraderie. Spanning 17 official days from July 26 to August 11, the Games will unfold across various iconic venues in Paris and other cities in France. Here's a detailed schedule of the main events.
July 26, 2024 - Opening ceremony
- Location: Jardins du Trocadéro and the Seine
- Time: 19:30 CEST
- Highlights: Boat parade along the Seine, starting from Pont d'Austerlitz to Pont d'Iéna, culminating at Place du Trocadéro.
July 27 - August 4, 2024 - Swimming
- Venue: Paris La Défense Arena
- Events: Swimming competitions including freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, and butterfly events.
August 1 - August 11, 2024 - Athletics
- Venue: Stade de France; Pont d'Iéna; Hôtel de Ville and Les Invalides
- Events: Various track and field events throughout the Games.
July 27 - August 10, 2024 - Gymnastics
- Venue: Bercy Arena and Porte de La Chapelle Arena
- Events: Artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, and trampoline events.
July 27 - August 11, 2024 - Basketball
- Venue: Pierre Mauroy Stadium; Bercy Arena and Place de la Concorde
- Events: Basketball fever will grip Paris as men's and women's teams compete for Olympic glory in fast-paced and thrilling matches. Fans and sports analysts will be closely watching the games, eagerly discussing the Olympics odds and predicting which teams have the best chances of taking home the gold.
August 1 - August 10, 2024 - Golf
- Venue: Le Golf National
- Events: Men's and women's individual stroke play tournaments.
July 27 - August 11, 2024 - Cycling
- Venue: Various routes across Paris and surrounding areas
- Events: Road cycling, track cycling, and mountain biking events.
July 24 - August 10, 2024 - Football (Soccer)
- Venues: Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, and other cities
- Events: Football matches featuring men's and women's teams.
July 24 - July 30, 2024- Rugby Sevens
- Dates: Venue: Stade de France
- Events: Men's and Women's Rugby Sevens Tournaments
July 27 - August 4, 2024 - Tennis
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Events: Tennis singles and doubles matches.
July 27 - August 10, 2024 - Beach Volleyball
- Venue: Eiffel Tower Stadium
- Events: Beach volleyball matches in the heart of Paris.
July 24 - August 6, 2024 - Equestrian
- Venue: Palace of Versailles
- Events: Dressage, Eventing, and Jumping.
August 11, 2024 - Closing ceremony
- Location: Stade de France
- Time: 8:00 CEST
- Highlights: Farewell celebrations and passing of the Olympic flag to the next host city.
Additional highlights
- Other events: A total of 32 sports will take place in Paris over the 17 days.
- Debut Sport: Breakdancing makes its Olympic debut.
- Legacy: Sustainability efforts and use of existing and temporary facilities across 17 locations in France.
This schedule ensures that sports enthusiasts and fans alike will be treated to an unforgettable Olympic experience in Paris, where history, culture, and athleticism converge on the world stage.
