The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris promises to be a spectacular showcase of athleticism and international camaraderie. Spanning 17 official days from July 26 to August 11, the Games will unfold across various iconic venues in Paris and other cities in France. Here's a detailed schedule of the main events.

July 26, 2024 - Opening ceremony

Location : Jardins du Trocadéro and the Seine

: Jardins du Trocadéro and the Seine Time : 19:30 CEST

: 19:30 CEST Highlights: Boat parade along the Seine, starting from Pont d'Austerlitz to Pont d'Iéna, culminating at Place du Trocadéro.

July 27 - August 4, 2024 - Swimming

Venue : Paris La Défense Arena

: Paris La Défense Arena Events: Swimming competitions including freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, and butterfly events.

August 1 - August 11, 2024 - Athletics

Venue : Stade de France; Pont d'Iéna; Hôtel de Ville and Les Invalides

: Stade de France; Pont d'Iéna; Hôtel de Ville and Les Invalides Events: Various track and field events throughout the Games.

July 27 - August 10, 2024 - Gymnastics

Venue : Bercy Arena and Porte de La Chapelle Arena

: Bercy Arena and Porte de La Chapelle Arena Events: Artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, and trampoline events.

July 27 - August 11, 2024 - Basketball

Venue : Pierre Mauroy Stadium; Bercy Arena and Place de la Concorde

: Pierre Mauroy Stadium; Bercy Arena and Place de la Concorde Events: Basketball fever will grip Paris as men's and women's teams compete for Olympic glory in fast-paced and thrilling matches. Fans and sports analysts will be closely watching the games, eagerly discussing the Olympics odds and predicting which teams have the best chances of taking home the gold.

August 1 - August 10, 2024 - Golf

Venue : Le Golf National

: Le Golf National Events: Men's and women's individual stroke play tournaments.

July 27 - August 11, 2024 - Cycling

Venue : Various routes across Paris and surrounding areas

: Various routes across Paris and surrounding areas Events: Road cycling, track cycling, and mountain biking events.

July 24 - August 10, 2024 - Football (Soccer)

Venues : Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, and other cities

: Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, and other cities Events: Football matches featuring men's and women's teams.

July 24 - July 30, 2024- Rugby Sevens

Dates : Venue : Stade de France

: : Stade de France Events: Men's and Women's Rugby Sevens Tournaments

July 27 - August 4, 2024 - Tennis

Venue : Stade Roland Garros

: Stade Roland Garros Events: Tennis singles and doubles matches.

July 27 - August 10, 2024 - Beach Volleyball

Venue : Eiffel Tower Stadium

: Eiffel Tower Stadium Events: Beach volleyball matches in the heart of Paris.

July 24 - August 6, 2024 - Equestrian

Venue : Palace of Versailles

: Palace of Versailles Events: Dressage, Eventing, and Jumping.

August 11, 2024 - Closing ceremony

Location : Stade de France

: Stade de France Time : 8:00 CEST

: 8:00 CEST Highlights: Farewell celebrations and passing of the Olympic flag to the next host city.

Additional highlights

Other events: A total of 32 sports will take place in Paris over the 17 days.

A total of 32 sports will take place in Paris over the 17 days. Debut Sport : Breakdancing makes its Olympic debut.

: Breakdancing makes its Olympic debut. Legacy: Sustainability efforts and use of existing and temporary facilities across 17 locations in France.

This schedule ensures that sports enthusiasts and fans alike will be treated to an unforgettable Olympic experience in Paris, where history, culture, and athleticism converge on the world stage.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/