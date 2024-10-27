What makes a monster and what makes a man? This is the central theme of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, a grand-scale musical from Disney Theatrical, to be staged at the Don Bosco Oratory Theatre in Victoria. The opening night will be on Saturday, November 9, at 7.30pm, with a matinee show on Sunday, November 10, at 2.30pm. Repeat performances will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 7.30pm and on Sunday, November 17, at 5.30pm.

Based on the 1996 Disney film and Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame tells the story of Quasimodo, the hunchbacked bell-ringer of Notre Dame, and his desire to one day be part of the outside world. When he summons the courage to attend the Feast of Fools, he meets Esmeralda, a compassionate gypsy who protects him from an angry mob. But at the same time, Quasimodo’s master, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, and the new captain of the guard, Phoebus de Martin, fall in love with the beautiful girl.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame musical is a two-hour-and-30-minutes show of enchanting music, songs and dancing, which together recount the emotional story of The Hunchback of Notre Dame as depicted by Hugo. The best local artists will be taking part, together with guest artists from Malta, including Ludwig Galea who will be interpreting the main part of Quasimodo, while young, promising artist Krista Mercieca would be portraying the other main role of Esmeralda. Other characters are being interpreted by Andrew Buhagiar, Karl J. Buhagiar, George Camilleri, Louis Andrew Cassar, Fabian Galea, David Grech, Matthias Mercieca, and Casey Sacco, together with a cast of about 80 musicians, singers, choristers, and dancers.

The musical director, Mark Gauci, will be conducting the orchestra, while the choir director is Antonella Rapa. Artistic direction of the show is in the hands of Jamie Camilleri. Mario Grech and Frances Zammit are in charge of the choreographic numbers. Scenography has been left in the hands of Paul M. Cassar, together with a group of volunteers from the Don Bosco Oratory.

Thanks to the relevant permits from Music Theatre International of London as well as with the financial support of the directorate of cultural heritage of the Gozo ministry and the French Embassy in Malta, The Hunchback of Notre Dame is being staged on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Don Bosco Oratory Theatre.

Tickets can be obtained from the Don Bosco Oratory daily between 5pm and 6pm, or by calling 2155 6616 or 9948 7751.

Online booking is also available through the website theatre.donboscogozo.org or donboscogozo.org.