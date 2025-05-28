A Lithuanian MEP who sits on the European Parliament's transportation committee has encouraged Malta to use EU funds to improve the Gozo ferry system.

Members of the European Parliament’s Committee on Transport and Tourism (TRAN) visited Malta on a three-day official visit, facilitated by Labour MEP Daniel Attard, who forms part of the committee.

During a press conference at Europa House on Wednesday, the vice-chair of TRAN, Virginijus Sinkevičius, spoke about the importance of these visits to aid the EU's peripheral member states.

Virginijus Sinkevičius said that the Gozo Channel could benefit from EU funds

Sinkevičius also mentioned how he met with Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and discussed the importance of EU funds not only catering for the mainland.

While speaking to journalists, Sinkevičius acknowledged how Malta’s infrastructure has been unable to keep up with the country’s rapid growth.

“For example, the Gozo channel was never built to cater for as many people as it does now. So, clearly that needs a significant improvement and investments that are blended with EU funds,” Sinkevičius said.

When asked whether Malta should make use of EU funds to buy another ferry, which the Nationalist Party have been calling for, Sinkevičius said that the issue is wider than just introducing another ferry and pointed to improving the terminal’s infrastructure.

Any plan, however, would have to be a sustainable one, Sinkevičius added, as these developments might put more pressure on Gozo.

“It will put more pressure on Gozo. Are the citizens living on the island ready for that? That is the big question, too. So, I think it has to be a sustainable plan,” Sinkevičius said.

Currently, three of the four ferries are owned by the government, while the fourth is the Greek-owned Nikolaus that has been on lease since 2019.

In April, the Gozo Minister announced that the government is planning on issuing a tender, by summer, to build a new Gozo channel ferry.

The PN has said that if it were in government, it would raise the number of ferries to five, with the fifth vessel being dedicated to transporting cargo.

Nationalist Party MEP Peter Agius has also pushed the government to apply for EU funding to commission new ferries for Gozo this year. A report Agius commissioned last year also presented ways in which Malta could use EU funds to upgrade Gozo Channel ferries.