A report commissioned by MEP Peter Agius details how Malta could tap various EU funding mechanisms to obtain financial aid to revamp Gozo ferries.

The report was prepared with the help of the European Parliament’s research services and provides information on multiple ways the EU funds inter-island ferry services like that operated by Gozo Channel Limited.

It notes that funding for research and development could be obtained from the EU’s Horizon programme, that credits paid to the EU’s Emission Trading Scheme can be used for similar connectivity projects and that the European Investment Bank also has avenues to aid investment.

Commuters between Malta and Gozo must either rely on a high speed catamaran service between Valletta and Mġarr which only takes pedestrians, or use the Gozo Channel service at Ċirkewwa if travelling with a vehicle.

The government has said it will soon issue a tender to buy or lease an additional Gozo Channel ferry. A similar call for tender issued in 2022 failed to attract any bidders.

Agius believes the government is not making full use of Malta’s EU membership to obtain co-funding for any new ferries, noting that funding could also be used to purchase electric-powered ferries or convert existing ones to run on renewable energy sources.

Peter Agius and Alex Borg at Mġarr in Gozo. Photo: PN

“Europe wants to support the people of Gozo in securing modern and efficient ferries, reducing travel fatigue and time loss for Gozitans and visitors alike,” Agius said, noting that he had pledged to make Gozo a focal point of his legislative term as an MEP.

His report cites examples of other member states which have tapped EU funding to purchase new ferries.

Denmark and Sweden used Horizon funding to finance electric-powered ferries, it notes, while Rotterdam and Paris are being used as testbeds for EU-funded, hydrogen-powered ferries.

The report Agius commissioned has been endorsed by the Nationalist Party, which he represents.

Alex Borg, the party’s shadow minister for Gozo, said the party would “work together at all levels, from local to national and European Parliament, to realize this ambition for a reliable connectivity service with Malta."

Ivan Castillo, shadow minister for the maritime sector, said the PN was looking at all options to give Malta’s maritime sector a boost. And shadow minister for transport Mark Anthony Sammut noted that the country’s tranport sector needs to make a qualitative leap, moving from patchwork fixes to having a comprehensive strategic vision.

The Agius report is to be presented in detail alongside international experts at a national conference in Gozo dedicated to Gozo’s connectivity.