The government can tap into European funding to commission new ferries for Gozo, MEP Peter Agius said on Saturday.

Speaking at a national conference entitled “New ferries for Gozo: what can Europe do? What must we do?” held at the Kempinski Hotel, Agius said the government can submit an application under the European Climate Fund this year to place connectivity for Gozo at the top of the national agenda.

He called on the government to “commit to making inter-island connectivity one of the main priorities in the next Multiannual Financial Framework of the European Union”, adding it is “not a luxury” but a necessity.

Agius also outlined the “urgent need” for investment in modern, efficient, and sustainable transport solutions.

“This is an opportunity we cannot afford to waste. The EU is ready to help—now we must ensure we make the right choices for Gozo’s future,” he said.

Last year Agius had commissioned a report, which was prepared with the help of the European Parliament, detailing how Malta could tap various EU funding mechanisms to obtain financial aid to revamp Gozo ferries.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech, who attended the conference, supported this call, adding “Gozo deserves better”.

The conference featured a series of expert presentations. Dr Karl Agius, visiting lecturer at the University of Malta, shared insights on how other European islands from the Balearic Island to Sicily have successfully leveraged EU funds to enhance their transport networks.

Prof. Godfrey Baldacchino discussed the social and economic impacts of maritime connectivity on island communities, stressing that improved transport links would not only benefit daily commuters but also boost Gozo’s economy and tourism industry.

Michael Galea, President of the Gozo Business Chamber, emphasized the need for a long-term vision, calling for the replacement of Gozo Channel’s fleet with a more sustainable, efficient, and expanded service.

"Once the port infrastructure is improved, the next step will be to have five vessels in the Gozo Channel fleet to ensure a more efficient and continuous service,” Galea said.

Cecile Larsen, Project Manager for Ærøfærgerne in Denmark, presented the EU-funded project that led to the launch of Ellen, a fully electric ferry. She illustrated how Gozo could follow a similar path by securing EU support for greener transport solutions.