The three-digit COVID-19 new cases saga continued on Friday with 121 new cases being recorded.

Another 55 people recovered in the past 24 hours, health authorities said, leaving the number of active cases at 1,770. A total of 2,685 people were swabbed over the past 24 hours.

A record number of 204 cases was registered on Saturday with the second highest-number of cases - 155, being recorded on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Robert Abela a week ago today announced new restrictive measures aimed to contain the spread.

Masks are now mandatory outdoors and bars and clubs have to be shut by 11pm. Those not wearing masks in all outdoor public places will be fined from Saturday.

Information about the new cases is being given by Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci in her weekly news conference.

