The 19 Nationalist MPs who voted against Adrian Delia in a secret ballot this week have again called on him to resign “in the best interests of the party”.

In a joint statement on Friday afternoon, the unnamed MPs said that with every passing day that Delia hangs on to his position as PN and Opposition leader, he was inflicting harm on both the PN and the country.

The MPs are on Friday holding one-on-one meetings with President George Vella who is seeking to establish whether Delia ought to be stripped of his position as Opposition leader.

A defiant Delia, however, has vowed to stay on, despite the majority of his MPs nominating Therese Comodini Cachia as his replacement.

Meanwhile, in their statement, the MPs recall how three years ago, Delia was given “a mandate to lead the party, to strengthen the structures, to lead a strong Opposition, and to prepare for a general election”.

Despite this, the facts show that Delia has not managed to achieve that which was entrusted to him.

'Delia failed to turn things around'

The MPs then go on to list the reasons why, in their view, Delia’s position is no longer tenable.

They say he has failed to unite PN voters, citing the results of the mid-term Euro-parliamentary elections and several political polls.

The MPs accuse him of “creating an almost irreparable divide” among party members and activists, as a result of his attitude and decisions.

Delia has also failed to clear “ the large number of serious allegations” that have hounded his term at the helm of the party. As a result of this, the MPs say he has spent much of his time defending himself.

“Many times the PN has been used to defend his own personal position,” he said.

The MPs also noted how Delia was refusing to step down from the PN, accusing him of making the same sort of ill-judgment that he has exhibited since being elected to lead the party.