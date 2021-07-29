Another 95 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours, as 229 patients recovered.

The new cases were found from 3,795 swab tests.

No new deaths were recorded, meaning there are currently 2,060 active cases in Malta.

Of these, 33, slighlty down from 36 on Tuesday. are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, including two at the Intensive Treatment Unit.

Health authorities have said a quarter of the hospital patients as of Monday have no symptoms.

The asymptomatic patients were already vaccinated and in Mater Dei for other health reasons and were found to be positive following routine testing for the virus.

Overall, just under half the hospital patients are vaccinated while half are not.

Vaccination

A total of 375,373 people are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with a total of 751,546 doses administered over the past months.

According to Health Minister Chris Fearne, the day when COVID-19 is treated as a “mild disease” is nearing, virus variants permitting.

Times of Malta reported on Wednesday that event organisers are preparing for the return of stand-up events after the Santa Marija public holiday, although the health authorities have yet to green-light the change.