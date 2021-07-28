Updated 11.30pm, adds MEIA reaction

Event organisers are preparing for the return of stand-up events after the Santa Marija public holiday, although the health authorities have yet to green-light the change.

Sources in the events sector have told Times of Malta many were in the process of finalising plans for the return of events where people will not be required to be seated at all times.

They say such events are set to resume on August 16, the day after Santa Marija.

According to the sources, the authorities have already told them they will be allowed to hold stand-up events for those fully vaccinated although the numbers will be capped to avoid overcrowding. Details on the number of people allowed to attend are yet to be finalised.

Stand-up mass events have been banned since March 2020 when the first cases of COVID-19 were detected.

In recent months, mass events have slowly resumed although all attendees have been forced to remain seated at all times, even if they are fully vaccinated against the virus.

While, initially, it was only weddings that were allowed to take place, as from July other large-scale events started being permitted. Maximum capacity for such events had originally been capped at 100 per event.

This number has been rising gradually in recent weeks before reaching a maximum of 200 attendees by August 2.

Those in the arts and entertainment sector have repeatedly said the capacities were far too low and made it financially unfeasible to organise many events.

Times of Malta understands the numbers for stand-up events will be similar to those currently allowed for large-scale events although the health authorities have yet to confirm the numbers.

“I’m involved in one event and we’re planning to have 100 people... yes, we will likely sell all our tickets in no time but is it really worth it? Financially, it might still not make sense,” one DJ told Times of Malta.

Another said some in the industry were also being cautious in case the authorities decide not to move forward with the planned changes.

One organiser said: “We’ve seen this before. First we’re told one thing, then, when the rules are issued, it’s a different situation than originally announced. I need to be sure of things before taking on any commitments.”

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday, the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association said stand up events needed to resume as planned and discussed in meetings.

But as guidelines had still not been published, it was basically impossible to plan ahead or operate.

The association also said it was still waiting for the one-off cash grant promised.

Health Minister Chris Fearne recently said that, as long as there is a break between community cases and hospitalisations, ITU cases and deaths, the authorities might still ease measures even if the numbers in the community remain “relatively high”.