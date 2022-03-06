Dozens of people marched down Republic Street in Valletta on Sunday morning calling an end to sexism and violence against women.

Walking through the capital, activists chanted daqshekk vjolenza fuq in-nisa (no more violence against women), "my body my choice", and "women's rights are human rights".

The march comes a few days following a vigil in memory of Rita Ellul, the 47-year old mother and grandmother who was found murdered in Għajnsielem just over a week ago. Her partner, 30-year-old Lawrence Abina, was charged with her murder on Tuesday. He is pleading not guilty.

Ellul's murder is the second murder of 2022. It follows the rape and killing of Polish woman Paulina Dembska on January 2. Dembska's alleged killer, Abner Aquilina, has been charged with the murder and is also pleading not guilty.

Protestors carried colourful banners, calling the end of domestic violence, sexism and for women to be taken more seriously in society. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

“We are in the first week of March and we are haunted by the names of Paulina Demska and Rita Ellul," activist Emily Galea from Young Progressive Beings told the crowd outside the law courts.

"First week of March, and two families have had to bury their daughters who were killed at the hands of violent men. Two lives have been stolen as a consequence of a broken system."

She said violence against women is not a women's problem, but a societal issue, where every individual is held accountable to hold the world "to a better standard".

Women’s Rights Foundation director Lara Dimitrijevic’s heartfelt speech highlighted the difficulties, inequalities and disadvantages women "everywhere" and "everyday" face.

“Every day, everywhere women are unpaid, unrepresented, undervalued and unappreciated. Every day, everywhere women live through the sexism and harassment that comes with this, in their schools, places of work and in the streets,” she said.

“Every day, everywhere women are called names, stalked, harassed, beaten and bruised, sexually assaulted, raped and killed, way too often by the men in their lives who say they love them.”

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Despite this, she said, women stand up to face their fears and "break the chains" of the system designed to keep them down.

“Every day. Everywhere. Women show strength and resilience while suffering violence and abuse... We celebrate achievements on international women’s day, but the struggle for equality and the right to live a life free of violence remains for all women everywhere.”

Angele Deguara from Moviment Graffitti and Natalie Psalia from Doctors for Choice also spoke about the difficulties women face and the need to fight for women and human rights.

The march Women’s Day every day: Less words more action was organised by Moviment Graffiti, Young Progressive Beings, the Women’s Rights Foundation and Doctors for Choice.

A number of election candidates and politicians also took part.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli