Another protest calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will be held in Valletta on Tuesday evening, with organisers having moved the event which was planned for Wednesday.

The decision was prompted by the resignation of Chief of Staff Keith Schembri.

This will be the fourth protest to be organised by civil society NGOs Repubblika and Occupy Justice.

“While Keith Schembri has resigned, he remains a friend, ally and accomplice of the Prime Minister. There can be no justice for us, Daphne or her family if things remain like this,” the NGOs said.

The protests started following the arrest of Yorgen Fenech in connection with the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation last Wednesday.

Mr Fenech was linked to Mr Schembri and minister Konrad Mizzi through a secret company which was named in an email as a source of funds for offshore companies owned by Schembri and Mizzi.

Mr Schembri is being questioned by police after Yorgen Fenech name-dropped him while under interrogation.

On Monday night protesters gathered outside parliament demanding resignations. Activists threw fake €5,000 banknotes sporting the faces Dr Muscat, Mr Mizzi and Mr Schembri.

Tonight’s protest will be held in front of Castille at 7pm.