Malta, a small island nation in the Mediterranean, is already on the list of regular venues hosting various eSports events from leading tournament operators. Companies such as ESL, Eden Esports and REPUBLEAGUE are frequent visitors to Malta. Along with great eSports comes a large number of fans. In this article we will tell you why Malta attracts eSports enthusiasts and ordinary spectators.

ESL Pro League Season 17 Final

ESL Pro League Season 17, the biggest CS:GO tournament in March 2023, recently concluded its final in Malta. The top 16 of the 32 competitors in the group stage battled it out in a play-off for the $850,000 prize pool. The venue for the finals was the InterContinental Malta, located in Saint Julian's, in the heart of Malta. The final unexpectedly saw the somewhat forgotten Cloud9 team, who hadn't been able to please their fans for a long time, make it to the final. However, no one had any illusions about the final match against favourites Faze Clan. The final ended with a predictable 3-1 victory for Faze.

Besides the main prize of $200,000, the champion won a trip to two prestigious CS:GO tournaments: Intel Extreme Masters Cologne 2023 and BLAST Premier: World Final 2023.

Autumn ESL Pro League Season 18

But ESL have decided not to stop and have already announced that ESL Pro League Season 18 will also take place on this island nation. ESL Pro League Season 18 will be organized from August 15 to September 24 this year in LAN-format. The exact location has not yet been announced. The number of participants, prize money and the format will be similar to the 17th season.

This time, the winner of the tournament, apart from the impressive prize pool, will earn slots to participate in events like IEM Katowice 2024 and BLAST World Final 2023. For true fans of eSports and professional Counter-Strike, the ESL Pro League championships are the perfect opportunity to visit the land of the sun twice in one year.

Malta Esports Association

Malta is home to the Malta Esports Association. This is currently made up of 8 regular members who are companies, organisations or individuals involved in eSports in Malta.

The Association promotes the local eSports scene, helping to run tournaments across the country as well as running a number of local tournaments in various disciplines. Notable among these are the European Development Championship Series, GamingMalta and the Malta BOV ePremier League.

Don't miss Pinnacle Cup: Malta Vibes!

Pinnacle Cup: Malta Vibes

Dota 2 is also on the local scene. Pinnacle recently announced the Pinnacle Cup: Malta Vibes tournament with a prize pool of $50,000. The event will be an online event, and the winner will be eligible to win the top prize of $16,000.

What can Malta bring to esports fans?

Firstly, the warm climate and weather. In the winter, the Maltese temperature rarely drops below +15C. Secondly, the beaches and the Mediterranean Sea. You can combine sunbathing on the beach and swimming in the sea in the morning with watching esports matches at the arena in the afternoon. The island is also steeped in history and is lavishly littered with landmarks and period buildings. The local cuisine is a mix of English, Italian and Arabic. So fans of eSports will have a chance to grab a tasty snack between the fierce battles on stage.

Conclusions

Malta boasts of hosting both local tournaments and world-class championships from established tournament operators such as ESL. The best teams from all corners of the globe come here. Malta can offer eSports fans not only top-class events, but also relaxation, weather, food and other pleasures. At the end of the day, enthusiasts have the perfect opportunity to combine business with pleasure.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.