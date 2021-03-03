Restrictive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 need to be increased immediately, the Malta Association of Public Health Medicine said on Wednesday.

In a statement a day after a record 336 new virus cases were detected, the association said Mater Dei Hospital is 'full to the brim, and we only have a handful of ITU beds left available.'

Other countries had gone into lockdown for a far lower rate of infections than was the case in Malta, it said.

"We are not advocating a full lockdown, but there is a need to introduce stricter measures to stop the current very high level of spread. None of us want to restrict activities so much that it hurts our families and businesses, but unfortunately this is the situation we are now in. Unless we make sacrifices now, we will end up suffering even more," the association said.

It pointed out that the risk has increased owing to new virus variants with a higher rate of spread.

It said new measures should be aimed at reducing the mingling of people

from different households.

"All non-essential activities such as extra-curricular activities, and recreational activities should be restricted for some time. We must improve enforcement through adequate human resourcing and an increase in penalties for defaulters," the association said.

Workers should also be told to work from home, where possible.

The PN and the Association of Catering Establishments on Tuesday called for stricter enforcement of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while the MUMN nurses' union called for stricter measures.