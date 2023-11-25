Henry Casolani was born in Valletta. He was the son of George Casolani of Rabat, Gozo and Maria Concetta née Borg of Sliema. Henry’s father was the editor of the daily Il-Berqa.

Casolani attended Flores College and later the School of Fine Arts in Valletta, where he was tutored in painting and sculpture by Edward Caruana Dingli. He declined a scholarship in Italy not to be separated from Inez whom he already knew. His works of art are found mostly in private collections.

He took up a career as draughtsman at the Public Works Department from 1934 to his retirement in 1977 as senior draughtsman. During World War II he was seconded with the Royal Army Medical Corps.

He married Inez Casolani on 19 April 1944. They lived in Valletta until 1964 when they moved to Gwardamanġa.

In 1971-1972 he was the sole graphic designer to the Decimal Currency Secretariat for which he designed posters, booklets, tables, and other media devices for publicity promotion. These proved to be very effective and successful. His many other interests included writing poetry, swimming, visiting museums and historical places of interest. Apart from being a born artist, he was also an avid reader.

Casolani is the author of the lyrics of Blessed, now Saint, Maria Adeodata Pisani’s official hymn. He was particularly devoted to this saint, especially after having been cured of macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy in an instantaneous and scientifically inexplicable way - after praying perseveringly for her intercession.

He lately lived in Rabat. He died at Zammit Clapp Hospital, St Julians and was buried at the Addolorata Cemetery.

In 1984 they retired at St Joseph Home, Rabat. Both Henry and Inez had a great sense of humour, yet they had different characters. Henry was very reserved, while Inez was quite an extrovert. However, they complemented each other in most aspects of life and, notwithstanding physical and moral setbacks, they endeavoured to live in harmony and make their Christian marriage a success. They lived a happy life together and brought joy to those they encountered. Their family was a perfect example of a domestic church founded on the love of God and neighbour and they were spiritually nurtured by the frequent reception of Daily Mass and Holy Communion.

Research carried out after their death, especially among their relatives, friends, neighbours, colleagues and others who knew the couple well, revealed a highly virtuous married couple. All who knew them invariably judged them to be a holy couple, who lived a life close to God, loving God and neighbour, forgiving and excusing all, carrying out their responsibilities dutifully and eliciting peace and happiness around them.

Innumerable instances of such heroic Christian deeds are related and recorded. It was on 29 August 2015 that Archbishop Mgr Charles J. Scicluna declared open the Case for the Beatification and Canonisation of these Servants of God Henry and Inez Casolani.

In February 2021, Archbishop Charles Jude Scicluna approved the setting up of the Henry and Inez Casolani Association within the Archdiocese of Malta. The association was set up to promote the cause of the beatification and canonisation of the Servants of God Henry and Inez Casolani. Because the couple was an active member of the Third Order of St Augustine, the cause was entrusted to the postulator general of the Augustinians in Rome.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.