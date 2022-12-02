The Civil Protection Department answered 25 storm-related calls for assistance last weekend as Malta saw heavy rain, gale-force winds and rough seas.

More than 70 CPD officials were on the ground at any one time on Saturday and Sunday answering calls mostly related to people and vehicles stuck in flood waters, collapsed walls, debris blocking roads, fallen trees and electric cables.

“The most challenging out of all situations is the rescue of people from vehicles caught in floods,” a CPD spokesperson said.

“In situations similar to the last days, the department calls in additional resources to ensure that it will continue to provide an efficient level of service to anyone who requires assistance,” he said.

NGOs that support the department are also called in on such days, he added.

Getting to a call location can be a challenge in itself, the CPD spokesperson said, as traffic and closed roads risk delays. However, recent “heavy investment” on additional vehicles and equipment takes this into account, he said.

Force 10 north easterly winds were recorded on Sunday and some 24mm of rain was measured by the Luqa Met. Office over the weekend, the weatherman confirmed.

Across the east coast, branches were torn off trees and, in some cases, tree trunks broke in half. In Attard, mature trees suffered extensive damage.

On Monday, maintenance department workers were seen in Sliema and Attard clearing the debris as they took advantage of the storm lull before heavy rains returned on Tuesday.

The rain that pelted down in Msida on Tuesday was equivalent to the November average for the whole country, data issued by the MIA met. office shows.

Several coastal properties were flooded, as were the Sirens and St Julian’s water polo clubs. A dramatic video taken during the storm showed the ST Balluta business centre being battered by waves.