The past week has exposed the contrasts between the Labour and Nationalist parties, showing one built on lies and money, the other on justice and integrity, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

Addressing supporters Grech said that while PN MEP Roberta Metsola was on Tuesday elected president of the European Parliament, a day later, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s Burmarrad home was searched by the police as part of a corruption probe into the Vitals Global Healthcare hospital deal.

Grech said Prime Minister Robert Abela was now trying to control the situation within his party, making sure that there is no split.

In the PN, on the other hand, Grech said he regularly met former opposition leader Adrian Delia to work on the interests of the country.

“This is the difference between the two parties.”

Grech also referred to changes in his party during the week, with the resignation of MP David Thake, in the wake of revelations over his outstanding VAT dues.

The party approved the co-option of Graziella Galea to replace Thake, but left a sore point on former MP Ivan Bartolo, who was disappointed by the choice.

“Ivan, I understand you were hurt. I would have been happy to see you back in our parliament," he said, addressing the former MP who was present for the meeting. "You understood the situation and you are with us here with us today... He understands that we are not a party that works on favours.”

‘We are the underdog but we will continue to fight’

Describing the party as the "underdog", Grech said the PN lacked the millions of euros the government continued to waste.

"We also do not have the national broadcaster on our side, as this is controlled by Robert Abela. But we have the will to continue working for this country to bring back honour and justice to this country.”

Grech said this week also saw the party re-tabling its anti-corruption bill and removing one of the 12 sections previously submitted.

“They are scared of these 12 bills, and said that one was a money bill. So we removed that,” he said.

No control on COVID-19

Grech also spoke on COVID-19 saying the government had now realised the current measures are too harsh and planned to start removing them.

"They have no idea what they are doing, not even in our health sector, but we will continue to be there for the voiceless.”