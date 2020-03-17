Restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms and other such public places will close as of midnight today, with Malta battling to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Should we spend passport funds on recovery?

8.53am Economy Minister Silvio Schembri put out a message last night in which he argued that it would be foolish to spend this €600 million nest egg at the first sign of trouble, and argued that everyone would have to shoulder some of the pain.

There are of course other ways in which the government could pay for financial aid - through its budget surplus, for instance, or bond issues.

A climate change boon

8.44am The virus is turning out to be a blessing in disguise for the climate change problem.

New data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite reveal the decline of air pollution, specifically nitrogen dioxide emissions, over Italy.

This reduction is particularly visible in northern Italy which coincides with its nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Buses being fumigated

8.39am Buses are being fumigated every night as part of the effort to slow the spread of the virus. It takes around five minutes to fumigate each bus.

Reminder: buses are not allowing any standing passengers on board and drivers have been instructed to not hand out any change for fares.

One big winner

8.32am Amazon was already the world's largest public company before the coronavirus turned the world upside-down. Now the internet giant looks set to leap even further ahead than its competition.

While its brick-and-mortar rivals are being forced to shut, Amazon is hiring as quickly as it can, as lockdowns lead to people doing more shopping online.

How rapidly is the virus spreading globally?

8.20am The answer to that question is "it depends".

China was doubling its number of confirmed cases every single day, but has put a firm lid on that growth - though the epicentre, Wuhan, remains under lockdown.

South Korea appeared to be going much the same way, but stopped that rapid increase after introducing widespread community testing and isolating any infected people.

Singapore has so far kept the virus at bay, though it recorded 14 new cases on Monday - its highest daily total so far.

Global snapshot

8.10am There have been 182,407 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, with more than 7,000 deaths and (thankfully) almost 80,000 recoveries.

China, Italy, Iran and Spain are the countries which have reported the most cases in total.

Restrictions are in place all across the world, however.

Overnight, the US state of Ohio postponed its primary election on public health grounds and US president Donald Trump, who has consistently downplayed the situation, admitted it could persist beyond August.

In Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, authorities ordered beachgoers to head home. Ukraine has shut down all its public transport services. Greece has halted all Orthodox Church services.

And in Spain, football team Valencia FC has said that more than a third of their squad has tested positive for COVID-19. Valencia played Atalanta, the Italian team from virus hotspot Bergamo, in the Champions League two weeks ago.