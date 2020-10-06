Couples that could not tie the knot this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for a refund on deposits paid for their wedding.

The refund scheme launched on Tuesday is applicable to weddings which were due to take place between March 8 and September 30 and allows couples to claim back up to €2000 worth of deposit refunds,

Speaking at a press conference at wedding venue Chateau Buskett, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said the one-time scheme is set to provide a total €2 million in refunds.

The grant seeks to cover all deposits which couples paid and did not recoup because their wedding was postponed. Examples include hairdressers, catering as well as floral arrangements and photographers.

It is distinct from a separate grant scheme available to newlyweds.

Schembri said that couples have to provide documents that prove that expenses for deposits on services were not refunded or postponed to a later date.

"We tried to think of every service that needs to be covered. Everyone had to adapt - the arrangement for this press conference showcases what the new normal is for these events," the minister said.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri announcing the scheme on Tuesday. Photo: Economy Ministry

Weddings were cancelled en masse as the coronavirus reached Malta and authorities clamped down on large-scale events.

Restrictions on such events were first rolled out in March, prompting many couples to call off their weddings. They were then eased in summer before new regulations which reintroduced strict limits on mass events were announced in August.

Rules currently in place forbid any stand-up receptions, with food and drinks only served to seated guests, and set strict limits on the number of people allowed at any one gathering. Wedding planners say the restrictions have effectively shut down the sector.

Refund scheme requirements

The refund scheme announced on Tuesday is part of the government's plan to regenerate the economy, which it announced on June 8 of this year.

It has a deadline of not later than 6 months after the postponement of a wedding or civil union.

To apply, couples must present a copy of the original invoices, a copy of the final fiscal receipt, a copy of original contracts and subsequent amendments and a declaration from the vendor saying that the service was not provided.

"Despite trying circumstances, we want to help people who had such an important day taken away from them," the minister said.

"Even though the scheme only targets a select group of people, the government is there to be a shoulder for everyone, including couples dealing with this situation," he added.

The minister also said that he was confident that the scheme is well-budgeted enough to cover most if not all couples in this situation.

The scheme will not affect any other grants that couples are currently benefitting from, Schemri assured couples.

The scheme's availability will conclude when the funds are fully allocated.

Interested applicants can find all relevant details online.