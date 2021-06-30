Two of the alleged assassins in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination case have requested a meeting with the EU’s law enforcement agency.

George and Alfred Degiorgio this week wrote to Europol’s deputy executive director Will Van Gemert (see pdf link below) requesting a sit-down meeting to ensure “justice in Malta is served evenly and not selectively”.

The Degiorgio brothers, along with Vince Muscat, have been charged with planting the bomb that killed the journalist in Bidnija in October 2017.

Muscat has since admitted to the murder after he was given a presidential pardon for another crime.

Yorgen Fenech has been charged for his alleged role in commissioning the killing, for which he pleads not guilty.

The move to reach out to Europol comes after last month the Degiorgios corresponded with European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, after the government had rejected their requests for a pardon.

The brothers claim the Maltese authorities do not want to hear them out because the information they have to offer includes the alleged involvement of former economy minister Chris Cardona in the 2017 murder as well as the involvement of OPM Minister Carmelo Abela in “serious crimes”, including “complicity in armed robbery”.

Brussels responded to that letter by refusing to intervene in the Maltese justice system, and instead directed them to speak with Europol. The Degiorgio brothers’ lawyer, William Cuschieri, on Monday wrote to Europol’s top brass and said the information the two had was “so sensitive and important that they are only willing to share the same with officials of Europol”.

Cuschieri says that this information could then be communicated to a Maltese magistrate by Europol in their function as court-appointed experts.

Cuschieri says that his clients do not trust the Maltese institutions but still wish to pass on the information they hold.

The lawyer said the communication does not impinge on the current criminal proceedings they were facing in connection with the assassination and the fact they were writing “does not impact or influence their line of defence” in those criminal proceedings.

The Degiorgios said they were offering information in exchange for immunity from prosecution, with details of the involvement of both politicians in the serious crimes.

On Cardona, the Degiorgios said they were willing to provide details on the involvement of the then Labour deputy leader in what is believed to be a 2015 plot to assassinate Caruana Galizia.

The Degiorgios also claim to have information on the involvement of Abela and Cardona in other serious crimes, saying they are in possession of evidence showing the “names and details of the masterminds of those crimes”, two of whom were the two politicians along with members of the police force.