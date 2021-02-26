Developers will have to pay for neighbours’ architects to review excavation and demolition plans, with a scheme first proposed by the sector set to become mandatory.

The new regulation will soon be put up for public consultation, Planning Minister Aaron Farrugia said on Friday.

Under the proposed scheme, condition reports and method statements for development projects can be scrutinised by an architect appointed by neighbours of the development, with project developers made to foot the bill.

Developers will have to pay up to €500 to the architect chosen by owners of next door, adjacent or touching properties to review works being carried out.

RELATED STORIES Editorial: Are we leaving no stone unturned?

‘They’ve started. God help us!’ The day Carmel Pace’s world collapsed

The scheme, the minister said, will be mandatory and enforceable by law. It builds on a similar, voluntary scheme proposed by the Malta Developers Association last summer.

The minister said families had to “feel safe in their homes” and for the sector to remain strong and sustainable, all possible measures had to be implemented to ensure development did not negatively impact the community.

“We are working towards striking a balance between the needs of an industry which is so important for our economy and the wellbeing of our society,” Farrugia said.

Concerns about unsafe excavation and demolition practices have mounted over the past year, after Miriam Pace died when her house collapsed onto her as workers excavated next door.

That collapse followed other, similar incidents in Guardamangia and Mellieħa, among others.



The scheme will available for public consultation next week.