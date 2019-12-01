Education Minister Evarist Bartolo on Sunday warned against allowing the Labour Party “to commit suicide”.

In his daily writing on Facebook, he said dinosaurs had been eradicated because of catastrophes. The Labour Party was a big party which did and was doing a lot of good for the people and for the party.

But unless it reacted honestly to what was happening there was a big chance it would be met with the dinosaurs same fate.

But in this case, he said, it would be suicide. Why should this party make such a suicide when it was doing so much good, he asked.

His comments on Sunday came following the arraignment on Saturday of business mogul Yorgen Fenech, whose charges include complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Mr Fenech has named the prime minister's former chief of staff Keith Schembri as the mastermind behind the murder.

Mr Schembri was arrested but later released without charge.

Mr Fenech had also unsuccessfully sought a Presidential Pardon to spill all on Mr Schembri, former minister Konrad Mizzi and self-suspended minister Chris Cardona.

On Monday, Mr Bartolo urged Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and chief of staff Keith Schembri to resign from the Labour Party or be struck off the tree.

Earlier, he had said justice needed to be done "without fear or favour" in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case and facts to be made public, for the country to be able to return to normality.