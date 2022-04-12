Three youths being charged with terrorism and hijacking a ship in 2019 should instead be shown solidarity for their actions for intervening to prevent the return of 108 people to Libya, activists said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference outside the law courts in Valletta, Jelka Kretzschmar, coordinator of 'Free El Hiblu 3 Campaign' highlighted how the three young asylum seekers have to sign a police book every day and must attend court hearings monthly with the hope of being freed one day.

The asylum seekers, Abdallah, Amara and Kader, face terrorism and hijacking charges, with the possibility of 30 years in prison.

The case goes back to March 2019, when the merchant vessel El Hiblu rescued 108 people from a rubber boat. But shortly after the rescue, the vessel was instructed to take the people aboard back to Libya, deemed an unsafe port.

On March 28, 2019, it entered Malta and the Armed Forces of Malta boarded the ship as it approached local waters.

Three young men – then aged 15, 16, and 19 – were arrested and charged with crimes amounting to terrorist activity. The three, who say they only acted as mediators, have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

The case has attracted attention worldwide and human rights advocates around the world are calling for the charges to be dropped.

Speaking to journalists, Kretzschmar said: “These three youths translated and mediated on the ship, but when they arrived in Malta, they were thrown into prison, not knowing what was going on. No person on the ship was harmed, and due to their actions, 108 people reached a port of safety. It takes courage to stand up for one’s human rights, especially after escaping death.

“People’s resistance against the sellout of their rights is not only ethically and morally justified, but deserves our solidarity and celebration.”

In a recent court sitting, the court heard how the three teenagers had stepped in to calm panicked fellow migrants onboard the ship.

Regine Psaila, the president of African Media Association Malta spoke as a peace advocate and as an African woman living in Malta.

“Imagine if an alien was to arrive in the world now. He would be impressed at the level of solidarity provided to Ukrainian refugees, he would hope he himself would find such solidarity if he was ever in need. But he would be horrified to listen to the El Hiblu case,” she said.

"He would come to understand how the authorities could not care less about people, especially people who flee from certain regions of the globe, and people who are of a certain religion, certain skin tone."

The courts have not yet heard the youths’ version of events, but they have penned down their ‘testimony’ in a recent publication.

The publication was gifted to Pope Francis recently, when he met and spoke with migrants and refugees at the Ħal Far Peace Lab.

Among those waiting to see the 85-year-old Pontiff was Amara, who later met the Pope and handed him the publication, in the hope to raise awareness of the case.