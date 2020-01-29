The Valletta makeshift memorial to Daphne Caruana Galizia has come under attack for the second time in as many days.

Vandals threw eggs and tomato sauce at photos of the slain journalist, according to Occupy Justice activists who found the memorial dripping with liquid that looks like blood.

RELATED STORIES Vandals trash Daphne photos at memorial site

Just last Monday, placards describing Ms Caruana Galizia as being possessed by the devil were found next to her memorial at the foot of the Great Siege monument opposite the Law Courts.

"We have been protesting for 28 months, accused of vandalising the memorial with our flowers and candles. People were up in arms because it is the memorial of the Maltese. Now see for yourself what people did to it last night. Who are the vandals now," activists asked on Wednesday morning.

The memorial was created on October 18, 2017, two days after Ms Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb outside her Bidnija home. People had laid flowers, candles and other tributes following a vigil.

Since then, a team of volunteers laid fresh candles and flowers at the site daily.

For months, they were at loggerheads with public maintenance employees who used to clear the vigil during the night. A court was told that it was former Justice Minister Owen Bonnici who had ordered the clearing.

Shortly after becoming prime minister, Robert Abela announced that the memorial would no longer be cleared, but this has not stopped the vandals.