The setting up of a specialised authority with adequate resources and criminal procedures against rogue operators are among a set of proposals by the Planning Commissioner to better monitor the construction sector.

The recommendations were sent to Prime Minister Robert Abela, and an expert panel that are currently reviewing the rules and enforcement proceduresgoverning excavation works.

The panel was set up by Abela in the wake of a fatal building collapse on March 2 next door to excavation works.

The incident, which cost the life of mother of two Miriam Pace, is under investigation by the police.

RELATED STORIES Contractor linked to fatal Ħamrun building collapse involved in second incident

In June last year, the Commissioner for Environment and Planning, Alan Saliba, had made various recommendations to the authorities with the main aim of voicing citizens’ concerns and restoring safety in the construction sector following a number of similar building collapses that left a number of people without a roof over they heads.

Commissioner's proposals

Saliba said on Friday that he had since updated his recommendations to call for the ommediate setting up of the Building Construction Authority which should be fully equipped with resources in proportion with the size of the Construction Industry

Deterrents through criminal procedures,fines and direct actions were needed to restore discipline in the industry, are also suggested.

Salina said licensing and accredited courses for all suppliers and operators in the field supplemented by adequate building codes should be rolled out

Developers should only be allowed to employ licensed operators under a strict subcontracting regime.

Authorities should recognise and give priority to the advice of architects engaged by those living next to an excavation or construction site

Another authority, or an office within an existing entity, should be set up to assist neighbours with professional and legal advice.