There is nothing in the Mrieħel flyover project that justifies more destruction of agricultural land in one of the most fertile zones of the country, former Prime Minister Alfred Sant insisted on Tuesday.

In a post on Facebook, the MEP said that after his criticism a month ago, he took the minister’s advice and took another look at the plans. And, after doing so, he stood by his original position.

A month ago Sant had said Infrastructure Malta must become far more transparent and accountable for its projects.

He had said he was concerned about reports that the flyover plans would take up agricultural land in the area adding that if what was being said was true... the protests against the project were justified.

In his Facebook post on Wednesday, Sant said that after taking a new look at the plans, his conclusion remained that the protests were “greatly justified”.

“I see no serious added value in the flyover proposal, except maybe for the promoters of Mrieħel towers.

“I do not want to believe this is the main reason behind the proposal.

“On the other hand, I am also doubtful about how much a flyover can help them.”

The best help they (the tower promoters) can be given is to entangle the mess in the organisation and management of the Mrieħel industrial zone, Sant said.

A few days ago, Infrastructure Malta defended the project saying the flyover was intended to eliminate a black spot and introduce new facilities for alternative modes of travel.

The plans for the busy road had been revealed by Moviment Graffitti, which said that the flyover will replace the current pedestrian bridge and take up agricultural land equivalent to the size of three football pitches.

Farmers have called for consultation with all stakeholders to find alternative solutions to sacrificing agricultural land.

Tthe Qormi Local Council has urged IM to just close the dangerous junction across the Mrieħel bypass and re-route traffic to other roads.

President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca has also raised concern, insisting that IM should address questions on how the project will impact the area and the town of Qormi in particular.