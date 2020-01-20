Joseph Muscat’s former top aide, Keith Schembri, who is considered to be a person of interest in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, has popped up in Tunis.

A source familiar with Mr Schembri’s travel arrangements told Times of Malta that the former chief of staff’s close associate Neville Gafa, and his former private secretary Kenneth Azzopardi were also in Tunisia.

The purpose of the trip is unknown.

Mr Schembri is believed to have business interests in nearby Libya, but troubles in the region make it unlikely he will be travelling there.

Police have so far declined to take any further action against Mr Schembri after detaining him for 48 hours last November.

Murder suspect, Yorgen Fenech has named the former chief of staff as a co-conspirator in the plot to blow up Ms Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

Mr Schembri has frustrated investigators by claiming to have lost his phone, preventing them from gaining access to his private conversations.

Analysis of Mr Fenech’s own phone has shown how Mr Schembri was one of the last persons he contacted on the morning of his dramatic escape attempt from Portomaso.

According to both Mr Fenech and his GP Adrian Vella, Mr Schembri passed on a note with a narrative for the business magnate about how to pin the murder on former economy minister Chris Cardona.

Police claim the note has changed hands too many times to yield any useful forensic data.

Since his release from police custody, Mr Schembri has holidayed in Italy over the Christmas period with his family.

Prime minister Robert Abela, then an adviser to former prime minister Joseph Muscat, had expressed his frustration during a November Cabinet meeting about the lack of proper investigations into Mr Schembri.

Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar resigned days after Dr Abela was sworn in as prime minister in January.