Pierre Portelli has backed the call for an independent inquiry into allegations that murder suspect Yorgen Fenech tried to broker a deal to ensure David Casa was not re-elected to the European Parliament.

The call was made by PN MP David Thake who on Friday spoke to the police Economic Crimes Unit about allegations that the businessman had offered the PN €50,000.

At the time, Fenech had not yet been mentioned as the alleged mastermind of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

On Friday the PN's former head of media told Times of Malta he had written to the PN’s top brass backing the call for an inquiry. He said he had also written to Thake offering to second any motion he was planning to file calling for an inquiry.

Portelli suggested that Judge Giovanni Bonello should be tasked with the inquiry. He said he had not yet been summoned by the police but was ready to collaborate with any investigation: “Needless to say that I will collaborate with the police should they call on me just like I did in the past on other issues.”

Thake first made the allegations in June 2019 during an episode of the TV talk show Xarabank but provided no evidence to back up his allegation. Instead, he pointed the finger at Adrian Delia’s “close advisors” Portelli and MP Kristy Debono, saying they were also close to Fenech.

Debono, Portelli and the PN had denied the claims.

But on Wednesday, Melvin Theuma, a state witness in the Caruana Galizia murder case said in court that Fenech was angered by Casa's interest in his offshore company 17 Black, and had offered the PN money to ensure the MEP was not re-elected.

Reacting, Casa said that attempts to silence him had "clearly failed".

The claim saw PN leader Adrian Delia file a sworn declaration in court denying he was ever approached by Fenech, or anyone else, with a financial offer to undermine the campaign of any PN election candidate.

Delia also urged Labour media to provide proof, within 24 hours, that the PN had been offered financial compensation to hold back Casa' candidature.